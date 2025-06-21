St Xavier’s University Bridges Urban-Rural Divide with English Camp in North 24 Parganas

Summary In a remarkable step towards educational inclusivity, St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, has successfully concluded a pioneering English Language camp for students of Uttarayan Primary School in Gobardanga, North 24 Parganas. The initiative, held from June 8 to June 14, 2025, marks a milestone in the university’s ongoing mission to bridge the rural-urban educational divide.

In a remarkable step towards educational inclusivity, St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, has successfully concluded a pioneering English Language camp for students of Uttarayan Primary School in Gobardanga, North 24 Parganas. The initiative, held from June 8 to June 14, 2025, marks a milestone in the university’s ongoing mission to bridge the rural-urban educational divide.

This special language camp aimed to enhance spoken English and basic communication skills among children from rural backgrounds. Residents of Gobardanga lauded the initiative as a first-of-its-kind educational endeavour in the area by an academic institution, setting a new benchmark for community outreach.

The camp was inaugurated by Rev Dr John Felix Raj, Vice Chancellor of St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, who emphasised the need for taking education to the grassroots. Quoting Swami Vivekananda, he remarked, “If the poor cannot come to education, education must reach them.”

As part of the university’s broader rural outreach, which includes the adoption of six villages near the campus, this camp brought together faculty members and students who camped nearby to personally guide and mentor the children. The camp addressed challenges like limited exposure to English, lack of resources, and fear of speaking the language, equipping young learners with skills to improve their academic and personal futures.

St Xavier’s University has also established a library and computer centre for these villages and regularly invites rural students to the campus for academic and co-curricular activities. Encouraged by the camp’s success, the university now plans to replicate this model in other rural pockets and is considering a new initiative where university students would stay with rural children to foster deeper cultural and educational connections.

This inspiring initiative reinforces St Xavier’s commitment to inclusive education and community empowerment, setting an example for other institutions to follow.