SSC JE 2025: Apply for 1340 Vacancies at ssc.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued the official notification and commenced the registration for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) recruitment examination, 2025. Candidates interested can apply for SSC JE 2025 on the official website- ssc.gov.in.

This recruitment drive is for 1,340 tentative vacancies. Post and category-wise final vacancies will be announced later on the official website. According to the official notice, the application deadline is July 21.

SSC JE 2025: Important Dates

Dates for submission of online application form: June 30 to July 21

Last date and time for making online fee payment: July 22 (11 pm)

Application form correction window: August 1 to 2

Tentative schedule for the Computer-Based Examination (Paper-I): October 27 to 31

Tentative schedule for the Computer Based Examination (Paper-II): January-February, 2026

The SSC JE 2025 application fee is Rs 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

