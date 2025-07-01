KCET 2025: Offline Verification Cancelled, Online Slip Edit Window Opens; Direct Link

Summary The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially opened the online edit window for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 verification slip today, July 1. Candidates who need to make corrections to their application details can access the edit facility until July 4, 2025, through the official KEA portal — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has officially opened the online edit window for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2025 verification slip today, July 1. Candidates who need to make corrections to their application details can access the edit facility until July 4, 2025, through the official KEA portal — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. The final, corrected verification slips will be available for download starting July 5, 2025.

In a significant move, KEA has cancelled the offline document verification sessions that were originally scheduled between July 2 and July 4. This decision was made to provide candidates with an opportunity to rectify crucial details like category, income, and 371(J) certificates directly through the online portal, streamlining the process and reducing the need for physical visits.

Candidates can log in using their registration number, password, and captcha code to edit their application form. Those who have already downloaded their verification slips with accurate information are not required to make any changes or re-login.

For candidates under Clause ‘A’, who have completed online verification using their SATS number but are unable to download the verification slip, the KEA has advised completing the verification process at their respective colleges or the nearest government PU college by July 4. This is also applicable for students whose rural study or Kannada-medium education records remain unverified.

Meanwhile, candidates classified under Clause ‘B’ to Clause ‘O’, who have yet to complete their document verification, can do so in person at the KEA office in Bangalore on either July 3 or July 4.

Candidates are advised to carefully verify and update their details within the stipulated timeline to avoid any discrepancies during seat allotment.

Find the direct edit link here.