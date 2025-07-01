JoSAA Counseling 2025
JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow- Check Latest Details Here
Posted on 01 Jul 2025
16:57 PM

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority is expected to release the JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result tomorrow, July 2, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check the results through the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.
As per the schedule, the online reporting: fee payment/ document upload/ response by candidate to query can be done from July 2 to July 4, 2025. The deadline for fee payment is July 4, 2025. The resolution of fee payment issues will be done on July 5, 2025. The last date to respond to the withdrawal query is July 5, 2025.
JoSAA Counselling 2025: Steps to check seat allotment result
