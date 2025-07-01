JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow- Check Latest Details Here

Summary Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check the results through the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in As per the schedule, the online reporting: fee payment/ document upload/ response by candidate to query can be done from July 2 to July 4, 2025

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority is expected to release the JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result tomorrow, July 2, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the counselling round can check the results through the official website of JoSAA at josaa.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the online reporting: fee payment/ document upload/ response by candidate to query can be done from July 2 to July 4, 2025. The deadline for fee payment is July 4, 2025. The resolution of fee payment issues will be done on July 5, 2025. The last date to respond to the withdrawal query is July 5, 2025.

JoSAA Counselling 2025: Steps to check seat allotment result

Visit the official website- josaa.nic.in Click on JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 3 seat allotment result link available on the home page A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details Click on submit and your seat allotment result will be displayed Check the seat allotment result and download the page Keep a hard copy of the same for further use

For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.