Railway Recruitment Board (RRB)

RRB NTPC 2025 Answer Key For CBT 1 OUT! Response Sheet, Questions Released

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jul 2025
18:44 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Candidates who took the Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1) for Non-Technical Popular Categories can check the provisional key by visiting the official website regional RRBs
The board has also released responses of candidates and questions along with the answer key

The Railway Recruitment Boards issued the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate level posts today, July 1, 2025. Candidates who took the Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1 for Non-Technical Popular Categories can check the provisional key by visiting the official website regional RRBs.

Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key will be allowed to do so on the official website. The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50 plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. The last date to submit objections is July 6, 2025 up to 11:55 PM.

In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank Charges

ADVERTISEMENT

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: Steps to check

  1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs
  2. On the home page, click on RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate level
  3. Enter your credentials to log in, and submit
  4. Check the answer key displayed on the screen
  5. Download the answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference

The board has also released responses of candidates and questions along with the answer key.

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 01 Jul 2025
18:45 PM
Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) RRB Exam RRB NTPC
Similar stories
JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow- Check Latest Details H. . .

IBPS SO

IBPS SO Registration for 1007 Vacancies Begins at ibps.in- Know Eligibility, Vacancy . . .

HBSE Exams 2025

BSEH Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2025 Admit Card OUT- Direct Link Here

KCET 2025

KCET 2025: Offline Verification Cancelled, Online Slip Edit Window Opens; Direct Link

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
JoSAA Counseling 2025

JoSAA Counselling 2025 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow- Check Latest Details H. . .

IBPS SO

IBPS SO Registration for 1007 Vacancies Begins at ibps.in- Know Eligibility, Vacancy . . .

HBSE Exams 2025

BSEH Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2025 Admit Card OUT- Direct Link Here

KCET 2025

KCET 2025: Offline Verification Cancelled, Online Slip Edit Window Opens; Direct Link

SSC job aspirants

SSC JE 2025: Apply for 1340 Vacancies at ssc.gov.in- Direct Link Inside

Bihar Public Service Commission

Bihar Public Service Commission Issues BPSC Assistant Engineer Exam 2025 Timetable- D. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality