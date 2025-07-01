RRB NTPC 2025 Answer Key For CBT 1 OUT! Response Sheet, Questions Released

Summary Candidates who took the Computer-Based Test 1 (CBT 1) for Non-Technical Popular Categories can check the provisional key by visiting the official website regional RRBs The board has also released responses of candidates and questions along with the answer key

The Railway Recruitment Boards issued the RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate level posts today, July 1, 2025. Candidates who took the Computer-Based Test (CBT) 1 for Non-Technical Popular Categories can check the provisional key by visiting the official website regional RRBs.

Candidates who wish to challenge the answer key will be allowed to do so on the official website. The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50 plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. The last date to submit objections is July 6, 2025 up to 11:55 PM.

In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the fee paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank Charges

RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025: Steps to check

Visit the official website of regional RRBs On the home page, click on RRB NTPC Answer Key 2025 for graduate level Enter your credentials to log in, and submit Check the answer key displayed on the screen Download the answer key and keep a printout of the same for future reference

The board has also released responses of candidates and questions along with the answer key.

