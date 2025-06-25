Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT)

Leading Indian university earns highest national recognition in THE Impact Rankings 2025

Posted on 25 Jun 2025
13:18 PM
Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology

This year too, KIIT has excelled in the Times Higher Education Impact Global Rankings 2025. The university has been recognised for its impact across three key criteria.
KIIT University ranked fifth among all Indian universities in the Impact Rankings.

Times Higher Education (THE) ranks universities across the globe based on their social impact through an innovative evaluation process. In this context, universities that actively contribute to societal development participate in the rankings. KIIT-DU has been a consistent participant in this initiative, with its position steadily improving each year due to its strong performance.

This year too, KIIT has excelled in the Times Higher Education Impact Global Rankings 2025. The university has been recognised for its impact across three key criteria. KIIT-DU has secured the top position in the country for its efforts in reducing inequality (SDG 10), its commitment to peace, justice, and strong institutions (SDG 16), and its focus on affordable and clean energy (SDG 7). Additionally, it has been ranked third in India for ensuring quality education (SDG 4).

Overall, KIIT University ranked fifth among all Indian universities in the Impact Rankings. Globally, it was placed in the 101 cohort in this year’s rankings, which evaluate institutions based on their contributions towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). This year, over 2,400 universities from 130 countries participated in the rankings.

The Founder of KIIT and KISS, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, lauded the impressive achievement. He said, "Although KIIT has a very humbled beginning but it has niched his space globally in all accreditations and rankings, it has now achieved a status comparable to the finest universities globally. In India, it has made a significant impact as a leading university.” He added, “KIIT’s consistent success in these rankings demonstrates its commitment to excellence in continuous learning, sustainability, inclusion, and global cooperation."

KIIT’s achievements:

  • Ranked 5th in India for overall social impact performance
  • Secured 1st position nationally in the categories of Reduced Inequalities and Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions
  • Achieved 3rd rank in India in the category of Quality Education
  • Evaluated alongside 2,400+ global institutions from 130 countries
  • Founder of KIIT and KISS Dr Achyuta Samanta highlights KIIT’s global rise and inclusive vision

