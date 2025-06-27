CA Students’ National Conference 2025 Set to Inspire with ‘RRR Returns’ Theme in Kolkata

Summary The stage is set for one of the most awaited academic events in Eastern India as the Eastern India Chartered Accountants Students’ Association (EICASA), in association with Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC) of ICAI, gears up to host the National Conference of CA Students 2025 on June 28 and June 29. This year’s conference carries the vibrant theme ‘RRR Returns – Reskill, Resolve, Rejoice’, promising a dynamic confluence of knowledge, youth energy, and professional insight.

The stage is set for one of the most awaited academic events in Eastern India as the Eastern India Chartered Accountants Students’ Association (EICASA), in association with the Eastern India Regional Council (EIRC) of ICAI, gears up to host the National Conference of CA Students 2025 on June 28 and June 29 at Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, New Town, Kolkata.

This year’s conference carries the vibrant theme ‘RRR Returns – Reskill, Resolve, Rejoice’, promising a dynamic confluence of knowledge, youth energy, and professional insight, with over 4,500 CA students from across the region expected to participate.

Adding prestige to the occasion, Hon’ble Shri Ram Nath Kovind, Former President of India, will grace the event as Chief Guest, alongside Shri Harsha Vardhan Agarwal, Vice Chairman & MD, Emami Ltd., as Guest of Honour.

ADVERTISEMENT

The distinguished ICAI leadership — CA. Charanjot Singh Nanda, President, ICAI, CA. Rohit Ruwatia, Chairman BoS (Operations), and CA. Sanjib Sanghi, Vice Chairman BoS (Operations) — will headline the sessions, while CA Vishnu K Tulsyan, Chairman, EIRC, and CA Mayur Agrawal, Chairman, EICASA, prepare to welcome delegates to this landmark event.

In a unique initiative, the conference will attempt to create a World Record for the largest Ethics lecture, aiming for an entry into the World Book of Records, London.

The two-day event will feature paper presentations on behavioural finance, decision-making, and the evolving role of finance professionals, alongside insightful talks by luminaries like Shri Faizal Khan (Khan Sir), Dr Deepak Vohra, Dr Anand Ranganathan, Capt. Raghu Raman and Dr Vijender Singh Chauhan.

Adding youthful relatability to the sessions will be celebrated finance educators and young achievers like CA Bhanwar Borana, CA Aakash Kandoi, CA Yashwanth Mangal, CA Sakchi Jain, and others, bringing real-world experiences into the academic fold.

The conference will be further enlivened by performances from Mentalist Karan Singh Magic, actor-writer Gopal Dutt, and inspirational speaker Shri Ravi Gupta, ensuring an immersive, all-round experience.

With a perfect blend of academic excellence, youth leadership, and lively interactions, the CA Students’ National Conference 2025 promises to be a defining event celebrating the spirit of reskilling, resolve, and rejoicing in the world of finance and professional learning.