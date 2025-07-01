IBPS SO Registration for 1007 Vacancies Begins at ibps.in- Know Eligibility, Vacancy Details Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates will be able to submit their applications on the official website at ibps.in IBPS SO 2025 is being conducted for 1007 vacancies in the organisation

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) commenced registration for the recruitment of Specialist Officers'. Eligible and interested candidates will be able to submit their applications on the official website at ibps.in.

IBPS SO 2025 is being conducted for 1007 vacancies for the following posts:

IT Officer (Scale I)

ADVERTISEMENT

Agricultural Field Officer (Scale I)

Rajbhasha Adhikari (Scale I)

Law Officer (Scale I)

HR/Personnel Officer (Scale I)

Marketing Officer (Scale I)

IBPS SO 2025: Important Dates

July 1 - 21, 2025: Online registration including Edit/Modification of Application by candidates

July 1 - 21, 2025: Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges (Online)

August 2025 - Download of call letters for Online examination – Preliminary

August 2025 - Online Examination – Preliminary

September 2025 - Result of Online examination – Preliminary

September/October 2025 - Download of Call letter for Online examination – Main

November 2025 - Online Examination – Main

November 2025 - Declaration of Result – Main Examination

December, 2025/ January, 2026 - Conduct of interview

January/February, 2026 - Provisional Allotment

The IBPS SO 2025 application fee is Rs 175 for SC/ST/PwBD candidates and Rs. 850 for other candidates. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.