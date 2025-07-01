BSEH Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2025 Admit Card OUT- Direct Link Here

HBSE Exams 2025

BSEH Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exam 2025 Admit Card OUT

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 01 Jul 2025
15:01 PM

Summary
The board has already released the admit cards for the examinations on its official website at bseh.org.in
Students are advised to reach the examination center 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination

The Board of School Education, Haryana, is set to conduct the HBSE secondary and one-day senior secondary compartment exams 2025 from July 4, 2025. The board has already released the admit cards for the examinations on its official website at bseh.org.in.

As per the board, the one-day Senior Secondary or Class 12 compartment exam, which is being conducted on July 4, 2025, will be taken by 16, 842 candidates out of which 10,403 are boys and 6,439 are girls. The secondary or Class 10 compartment exams 2025 will be conducted from July 5 to 14, 2025, wherein a total of 10,794 candidates will appear. Out of these, 6,750 students are boys, and 4,044 girls.

Addressing a joint statement, Board Chairman Prof. Pawan Kumar, Vice Chairman Satish Kumar, and Secretary Dr. Munish Nagpal, informed that a total of 65 examination centers have been established for the examination across the state.

Students are advised to reach the examination center 30 minutes before the commencement of the examination. For further details and information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Last updated on 01 Jul 2025
16:02 PM
HBSE Exams 2025 compartment exams BSEH
