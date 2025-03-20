The Techno Main Salt Lake Organises Sampriti 2025: A Celebration of Togetherness

Summary Our fest is organised for two days: Technical and Cultural day Sampriti, the name which implies a strong bond or connection, is a testament to our department’s spirit of unity, creativity and community

The Department of Food Technology comes alive every year with its annual departmental fest, Sampriti. Our fest is often compared with “Durga Pujo” because we all wait for a whole year to celebrate the bond of friendship, camaraderie and shared passion for food technology, like we wait for Durga maa for her homecoming. It's an integral part of our department, a tradition that has been cherished from the year of 2014. It is much more than just an annual gathering, knowledge transfers seamlessly from one generation to the next, enlightening the gravity of Food Technology through various interactive events.

Our fest is organised for two days: Technical and Cultural day.

On the Technical day, a seminar is conducted by us along with some technical events where students can participate and win cash prizes. Students from various colleges come and take part in the events. The fundamental motive of organizing this technical day is to spread knowledge about how food and technology, together in a collaboration, creating a positive impact in our daily lives.

On the contrary, the cultural day is the reunion ceremony of the department, a time to reconnect with old friends, make new ones and create joyous memories. On this day, we showcase lots of cultural events, garnishing the occasion with festiveness and of course, indulge in delicious food!

Sampriti, the name which implies a strong bond or connection, is a testament to our department’s spirit of unity, creativity and community. Here the students, faculty and the alumni join hands to create an atmosphere of warmth, inclusivity and joy. Sampriti is fostering a legacy of shared experiences and mutual growth.