Supreme Knowledge Foundation to Host AICTE-ATAL FDP on “AI for Healthcare Excellence”

Supreme Knowledge Foundation (SKF), Mankundu, West Bengal, is set to organize a six-day offline Faculty Development Programme (FDP) under the aegis of AICTE’s ATAL Academy, titled “AI for Healthcare Excellence: Innovations, Challenges and Future Trends”, scheduled from July 7 to July 12, 2025.

This multidisciplinary FDP marks the third consecutive ATAL programme organized by SKF in just one and a half years, underscoring the institution’s unwavering commitment to promoting high-impact academic initiatives and cutting-edge technological education.

Organized by Supreme Institute of Management & Technology, Supreme Knowledge Foundation, the programme aims to inculcate a scientific mindset among educators while exploring the transformative potential of Artificial Intelligence in healthcare - ranging from disease diagnosis and treatment planning to robotic surgeries and telehealth applications in underserved regions.

Eminent speakers from premier academic institutions and leading industries will deliver insightful sessions, including:

Dr. Jaya Prakash, Assistant Professor, IISc Bangalore

Dr. Jaya Bandyopadhyay, Professor, MAKAUT

Dr. Sudipto Saha, Associate Professor, Bose Institute, Kolkata

Dr. Aniruddha Sinha, Principal Scientist, TCS Research

Dr. Tanushyam Chattopadhyay, Practice Head, Sirius Digitech

Dr. Chittabrata Mal, Associate Professor, MAKAUT

Dr. Debdoot Sheet, Associate Professor, IIT Kharagpur

Dr. Manjari Gupta, Professor, BHU

Mr. Debapriyay Mukhopadhyay, Consultant, Vehere, Kolkata

Dr. Aishee Pal, Senior Resident Doctor, AIIMS Delhi

Dr. Sujoy Kar, CMIO & Vice President Apollo Hospitals

Ms. Sumaiya Noor, Chief Product Officer, Mpowa

Session topics span machine learning in diagnostics, precision oncology, AI-driven pharmacy and mental health care, bio-retina innovations, telehealth, and ethical concerns in AI deployment within healthcare systems. The programme also features hands-on labs, article discussions, and an industrial visit to AIIMS Kalyani.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. (Dr.) Dhrubasish Sarkar, Principal of SIMT and Department Chair of CSE & IT, SKF, remarked: “Through this FDP, we aim to empower faculty members across disciplines to understand and apply AI technologies in the healthcare domain - transforming classroom teaching and fostering translational research at the interface of technology and clinical practice. We sincerely thank AICTE ATAL for supporting this initiative through the FDP grant, extend our gratitude to the distinguished resource persons for accepting our invitation, and acknowledge the valuable support from AIIMS Kalyani for facilitating the industrial visit.”

The Digital Media Partner for this prestigious event will be The Telegraph Online Edugraph, which will provide extensive coverage and outreach, thereby amplifying the programme's academic and societal impact.

With this initiative, SKF reaffirms its vision of empowering educators to lead with knowledge and innovation at the intersection of technology and public health.