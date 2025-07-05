ICAI CA September 2025 Registration Begins - Find Link, Application Steps and Key Dates

Summary The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially begun the registration process for the CA September 2025 examinations from today, July 5, 2025. Interested candidates can fill out their CA exam application forms for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final levels through the official Self-Service Portal (SSP).

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has officially begun the registration process for the CA September 2025 examinations from today, July 5, 2025. Interested candidates can fill out their CA exam application forms for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final levels through the official Self-Service Portal (SSP) at eservices.icai.org.

Steps to Register

Visit the official ICAI e-services portal — eservices.icai.org. Create a new login or use existing credentials. Authenticate using your registration number. Fill out the CA exam form, select exam cities, and upload required documents. Pay the exam fee online via debit/credit card or net banking.

ICAI CA Exam Fees

The applicable exam registration fee needs to be paid at the time of form submission.

As per the official notification, candidates can apply without a late fee till July 18, 2025. After this date, applications will be accepted with a late fee of ₹600 till July 21, 2025. ICAI will also provide a form correction window from July 22 to July 24, 2025, allowing applicants to edit their submitted forms if needed.

CA September 2025 Exam Schedule

CA Foundation: September 16, 18, 20, 22

CA Intermediate Group I: September 4, 7, 9

CA Intermediate Group II: September 11, 13, 15

CA Final Group I: September 3, 6, 8

CA Final Group II: September 10, 12, 14

For more details, students should regularly check the ICAI official website and notification portal.

Find the direct registration link here.