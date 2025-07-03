Pre-Counselling fair opens new pathways to engineering education in West Bengal

Summary APAI or the Association of Professional Academic Institutions, is a non-profit organisation dedicated to enhancing technical education in the state. The APAI Pre-Counselling event will be held in hybrid mode, allowing students from across the state to attend in person and interact directly with college representatives.

The Education Fair is being organised with the support of the Department of Higher Education, MAKAUT and the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board.

APAI or the Association of Professional Academic Institutions, is a non-profit organisation dedicated to enhancing technical education in the state. It has been organising Pre-Counselling Fairs that have proven immensely helpful to students by providing a one-stop solution for selecting the right college and course of study. With the overwhelming number of choices available, students and guardians often feel lost. These Pre-Counselling Fairs serve as a valuable guide in choosing the most suitable engineering college.

This two-day mega event will reflect the scope of engineering and technical education in West Bengal.

The APAI Pre-Counselling event will be held in hybrid mode, allowing students from across the state to attend in person and interact directly with college representatives. Alternatively, students can choose to participate virtually through apailive.com and benefit from the following features:

1. Live streaming of the entire event over two days

2. 360° virtual tour of the “APAI Pre-Counselling Session”

3. Video wall showcasing important recorded sessions

4. Remote, online-based counselling support for students

5. AI BOT to answer general queries via chat on the website

APAI continues to play a significant role in engaging with the student community and drawing their attention to the immense scope and potential that the state offers in engineering.

This is a sponsored article. This article has been produced on behalf of APAI by ABP Digital Brand Hub.