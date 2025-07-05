Eastern Railway Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For Level 1, 2 Posts; Know Eligibility Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Eastern Railway at rrcer.org This recruitment drive will fill up 13 posts in the organisation

The Railway Recruitment Cell has invited applications for Eastern Railway Level 1 and Level 2 posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Eastern Railway at rrcer.org.

This recruitment drive will fill up 13 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process will begin on July 9 and will close on August 8, 2025. The tentative date of the written exam will be held in the second week of October.

ER Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

Level 2: 3 posts

Level 1: 10 posts

Applicants must note that the examination fee is RS 500 for UR-Male, OBC-Male and EWS Male candidates. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-servicemen, PwBD, Women, Minorities and Economically Backward Classes, Rs 250.