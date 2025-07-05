Railway Recruitment Cell

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For Level 1, 2 Posts; Know Eligibility Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Jul 2025
12:48 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Eastern Railway at rrcer.org
This recruitment drive will fill up 13 posts in the organisation

The Railway Recruitment Cell has invited applications for Eastern Railway Level 1 and Level 2 posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of Eastern Railway at rrcer.org.

This recruitment drive will fill up 13 posts in the organisation. As per the schedule, the registration process will begin on July 9 and will close on August 8, 2025. The tentative date of the written exam will be held in the second week of October.

ER Recruitment 2025: Vacancy Details

ADVERTISEMENT

Level 2: 3 posts

Level 1: 10 posts

Applicants must note that the examination fee is RS 500 for UR-Male, OBC-Male and EWS Male candidates. For candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-servicemen, PwBD, Women, Minorities and Economically Backward Classes, Rs 250.

Last updated on 05 Jul 2025
12:49 PM
Railway Recruitment Cell Eastern Railway (ER) Railway exams
Similar stories
Scientists

DRDO Invites Applications For Scientist/Engineer Post at rac.gov.in- Direct Link to A. . .

UGC NET 2025

UGC NET June Answer Key 2025 Release Update - Download Guide and Score Calculation

BPSC

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims 2025 Exam Schedule Revised! Check Fresh Date Inside

UPSC

Union Public Service Commission Declares UPSC CBI Assistant Programmer Result 2025- D. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UGC NET 2025

UGC NET June Answer Key 2025 Release Update - Download Guide and Score Calculation

Scientists

DRDO Invites Applications For Scientist/Engineer Post at rac.gov.in- Direct Link to A. . .

BPSC

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims 2025 Exam Schedule Revised! Check Fresh Date Inside

UPSC

Union Public Service Commission Declares UPSC CBI Assistant Programmer Result 2025- D. . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA September 2025 Registration Begins - Find Link, Application Steps and Key Dat. . .

college events

Supreme Knowledge Foundation to Host AICTE-ATAL FDP on “AI for Healthcare Excellenc. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality