UGC NET June Answer Key 2025 Release Update - Download Guide and Score Calculation

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the response sheets and provisional answer key for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June session 2025 shortly. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to download the response sheet and answer key from the official website — ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Once the answer key is released, the NTA will also open the objection window, allowing candidates to challenge the provisional answers by paying a non-refundable fee per question. Supporting documents must be uploaded to justify each challenge, and any objection filed without proper evidence or via unofficial channels will not be entertained.

After the objection window closes, subject experts will review the challenges. Based on their recommendations, the final answer key will be prepared, which will serve as the basis for the CUET PG 2025 result declaration. Candidates will not be able to challenge the final answer key once published.

Score Calculation

To estimate their scores, candidates can match their responses with the official answer key. Each correct answer fetches 2 marks, while there is no mark deduction for a wrong answer. Unanswered questions do not carry any marks.

Candidates are advised to keep a close watch on the official website for the release of the answer key and response sheet, along with important dates related to result announcements and further steps in the admission process.