Union Public Service Commission Declares UPSC CBI Assistant Programmer Result 2025- Direct Link Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the written examination result for the Assistant Programmer in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Candidates can check their results at the official website- upsc.gov.in using their roll numbers.

This recruitment drive is for 27 Assistant Programmer vacancies at the CBI. As per the schedule, the UPSC CBI written examination was conducted on June 15, 2025. Also, it has been informed by the commission that the marks of candidates will be uploaded on the website after the recruitment process is completed.

UPSC CBI 2025 Assistant Programmer Result: Steps to check

Go to upsc.gov.in Under the what's new section, open the CBI Assistant programmer written exam result link Download the PDF and check your result using the roll number Take a printout of the same for future reference

For more related details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.