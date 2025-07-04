RKM’s Swami Prabhananda Memorial Football 2025 Celebrates Sportsmanship and Brotherhood

Summary The Swami Prabhananda Memorial Inter Ramakrishna Mission School Football Tournament 2025 concluded on a high note on June 29, 2025, after three days of spirited competition, camaraderie, and sportsmanship at the vibrant school grounds. Held from June 27 to 29, the tournament brought together Ramakrishna Mission schools from across the region, fostering not just footballing talent but also unity, discipline, and holistic development among students.

Held from June 27 to 29, the tournament brought together Ramakrishna Mission schools from across the region, fostering not just footballing talent but also unity, discipline, and holistic development among students — echoing the values cherished by the Ramakrishna Mission.

The event was graced by Most Revered Srimat Swami Gautamananda Maharajji, President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission, Belur Math, who inaugurated the tournament and remained a guiding presence throughout the event, blessing students and encouraging their efforts both on and off the field.

A Growing Legacy of Sports and Values

Launched in 2023, the tournament has swiftly grown into one of the most anticipated annual events within the Ramakrishna Mission family;

2023: 8 teams participated, with Purulia lifting the maiden title.

2024: Participation rose to 15 teams, and Rahara emerged champion.

2025: The tournament continued to thrive, with even more schools joining to celebrate teamwork, resilience, and the spirit of brotherhood.

Across the matches, students displayed not only impressive football skills but also the deep-rooted values of discipline, humility, and unity instilled by their institutions. The grounds echoed with applause, cheers, and a collective spirit of fraternity.

A Grateful Farewell and a Promise for 2026

The organisers extended heartfelt thanks to participating schools, coaches, volunteers, and supporters for their invaluable contributions in making this edition a grand success. A special acknowledgment was reserved for Most Revered Maharajji, whose unwavering support and blessings continue to inspire the Ramakrishna Mission community.

As the final whistle blew, the promise was clear — to return next year with greater enthusiasm, stronger friendships, and a renewed commitment to both sports and values.