Scientists

DRDO Invites Applications For Scientist/Engineer Post at rac.gov.in- Direct Link to Apply Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 05 Jul 2025
12:57 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of DRDO at rac.gov.in
According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the post is July 18, 2025

The Recruitment and Assessment Centre, DRDO has invited applications for Scientist/Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DRDO at rac.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 152 posts in the organisation. According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the post is July 18, 2025. Eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of GATE score in the ratio of 1:10 subject to their availability in order of discipline-wise category-wise merit list.

Applicants must note that the final selection of the candidates will be purely on the basis of discipline wise category wise merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of marks of GATE score and 20% weightage of marks in Personal Interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates are required to pay a non-transferable non-refundable application fee of Rs 100 payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/ Divyangjan and women candidates.

DRDO Scientist/Engineer Recruitment 2025: Direct Link

Last updated on 05 Jul 2025
12:57 PM
Scientists application open Engineer
Similar stories
UGC NET 2025

UGC NET June Answer Key 2025 Release Update - Download Guide and Score Calculation

Railway Recruitment Cell

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For Level 1, 2 Posts; Know Eli. . .

BPSC

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims 2025 Exam Schedule Revised! Check Fresh Date Inside

UPSC

Union Public Service Commission Declares UPSC CBI Assistant Programmer Result 2025- D. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
UGC NET 2025

UGC NET June Answer Key 2025 Release Update - Download Guide and Score Calculation

Railway Recruitment Cell

Eastern Railway Recruitment 2025: Applications Invited For Level 1, 2 Posts; Know Eli. . .

BPSC

BPSC 71st CCE Prelims 2025 Exam Schedule Revised! Check Fresh Date Inside

UPSC

Union Public Service Commission Declares UPSC CBI Assistant Programmer Result 2025- D. . .

ICAI CA 2025

ICAI CA September 2025 Registration Begins - Find Link, Application Steps and Key Dat. . .

college events

Supreme Knowledge Foundation to Host AICTE-ATAL FDP on “AI for Healthcare Excellenc. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality