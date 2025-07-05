DRDO Invites Applications For Scientist/Engineer Post at rac.gov.in- Direct Link to Apply Here

Summary Eligible and interested candidates can apply online through the official website of DRDO at rac.gov.in According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the post is July 18, 2025

The Recruitment and Assessment Centre, DRDO has invited applications for Scientist/Engineer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of DRDO at rac.gov.in.

This recruitment drive will fill up 152 posts in the organisation. According to the schedule, the last date to apply for the post is July 18, 2025. Eligible candidates will be shortlisted on the basis of GATE score in the ratio of 1:10 subject to their availability in order of discipline-wise category-wise merit list.

Applicants must note that the final selection of the candidates will be purely on the basis of discipline wise category wise merit of aggregate of 80% weightage of marks of GATE score and 20% weightage of marks in Personal Interview.

General (UR), EWS and OBC male candidates are required to pay a non-transferable non-refundable application fee of Rs 100 payable online only. There is no application fee for SC/ST/ Divyangjan and women candidates.

