BPSC 71st CCE Prelims 2025 Exam Schedule Revised! Check Fresh Date Inside

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) revised the 71st Integrated Combined Competitive Preliminary Examination 2025 schedule. The official notification signed by BPSC's examination controller is available at bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The exam, which was originally scheduled for September 10, will now be conducted on September 13. The commission also informed that the Assistant Section Officer, BPSC (Preliminary) Competitive Examination under advertisement number 37/2025 will be held on September 10 instead of September 13.

Recently, BPSC added 34 vacancies to the 71st CCE, after which the total number of vacancies to be filled through the examination stands at 1,298. To be eligible, candidates must have a graduation or equivalent degree and meet the post-wise age limit.

Candidates had to pay Rs 200 as a biometric fee and the application fee of Rs 600 for the test. SC, ST candidates of Bihar, female candidates who are permanent residents of Bihar and Divyang candidates with 40 per cent or more disability had to pay Rs 150.

