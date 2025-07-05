BESC Launches Robotics-Ready Add-On Course for Budding Tech Enthusiasts

Summary The Department of Electronics at The Bhawanipur Education Society College (BESC) is gearing up to spark fresh academic excitement with the launch of its IQAC-approved 30-hour Add-On Course, “Applications of Electronic Circuits and Sensors (AECS – 2025). Designed especially for higher secondary science students across all boards, this course offers a hands-on introduction to electronics, robotics, and automation.

The Department of Electronics at The Bhawanipur Education Society College (BESC) is gearing up to spark fresh academic excitement with the launch of its IQAC-approved 30-hour Add-On Course, “Applications of Electronic Circuits and Sensors (AECS – 2025),” starting July 12, 2025.

Designed especially for higher secondary science students across all boards, this course offers a hands-on introduction to electronics, robotics, and automation.

Designed in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the program promises a seamless blend of theory and hands-on practice. Special emphasis will be placed on Arduino microcontroller applications — a globally celebrated open-source platform that has revolutionized DIY electronics, prototyping, and automation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Through this course, students will gain an early, foundational understanding of how electronic circuits, sensors, and smart systems work in unison to power the intelligent technology surrounding us. From integrating hardware with software to developing basic robotics models, learners will be encouraged to ideate, build, and innovate beyond conventional classroom limits.

What makes AECS–2025 stand out is its interdisciplinary approach, connecting Physics, Mathematics, Electronics, and Computer Science — the very backbone of robotics and automation.

Sessions will be held every Saturday from noon at the Electronics Laboratory, 2nd Floor, Lab Building, The Bhawanipur Education Society College.

From understanding how circuits and sensors interact to integrating hardware with software, the course will encourage students to think, build, and innovate, giving them a head start in the dynamic world of robotics and intelligent systems.

As industries worldwide move toward automation and AI-driven systems, initiatives like this empower young minds to stay ahead of the curve, fostering a future-ready, tech-savvy generation.