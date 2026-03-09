SAIBSA Eastern Region Meet 2026 Fosters IB Collaboration at The Heritage School

Summary The Heritage School, Kolkata, successfully hosted the South Asia International Baccalaureate Schools Association (SAIBSA) Eastern Region Meet. The event reaffirmed a collective commitment to academic excellence and innovation in International Baccalaureate education across the Eastern Region.

The Heritage School, Kolkata, successfully hosted the South Asia International Baccalaureate Schools Association (SAIBSA) Eastern Region Meet on Saturday, February 28, 2026, bringing together educators, academic leaders, and facilitators for a day dedicated to professional learning, collaboration, and dialogue on contemporary IB education practices.

Organised under the banner of the South Asia International Baccalaureate Schools Association, the meet provided a vibrant platform for educators from across the Eastern Region to exchange ideas, discuss curriculum updates, and explore innovative approaches to teaching and assessment within the International Baccalaureate framework.

Glimpses from the event. The Heritage School

The programme began with registration and breakfast, allowing participants to connect before the formal proceedings. The inaugural ceremony opened with the traditional lighting of the lamp, symbolising knowledge and enlightenment, followed by a cultural presentation featuring song and dance that reflected the spirit of the host institution.

The Head of School delivered the Welcome Address, greeting the participants and highlighting the importance of collaboration and professional dialogue among IB educators. During the inaugural session, facilitators were also felicitated on stage session-wise, recognising their contributions to academic development and knowledge sharing.

Participants engaged in a series of interactive and collaborative sessions covering key aspects of IB pedagogy. The Heritage School

Setting the academic tone for the day was a plenary session on the New Extended Essay, an important component of the IB Diploma Programme. The session offered valuable insights into recent updates and expectations, equipping teachers with a deeper understanding of how to guide students in conducting independent research and developing analytical writing skills.

Following the plenary, participants engaged in a series of interactive and collaborative sessions covering key aspects of IB pedagogy. Discussions centred on Curriculum and Unit Planning, helping educators refine strategies for designing effective learning experiences.

Another important focus area was the Theory of Knowledge (TOK) and Approaches to Teaching and Learning (ATL) component, where participants explored ways to strengthen critical thinking and interdisciplinary understanding among students.

Educators also participated in sessions dedicated to the Extended Essay, where they shared resources, strategies, and innovative teaching ideas. These discussions were complemented by Subject-Specific Paper sessions and Internal Assessment (IA) discussions, enabling teachers to exchange best practices and address challenges related to subject-level assessments.

The event also emphasised community building and professional networking. A group photograph captured the collective spirit of collaboration among participants, followed by a networking lunch at the School Dining Hall, where educators continued their conversations in an informal setting.

The afternoon sessions further strengthened subject-specific dialogue and professional exchange, encouraging participants to reflect on their experiences and learn from peers working across diverse IB disciplines.

The SAIBSA Eastern Region Meet concluded with a Vote of Thanks, expressing gratitude to facilitators, participants, and the organising team at The Heritage School for their efforts in hosting the event. The programme ended with tea and refreshments, offering attendees an opportunity for final discussions and reflections.

By bringing together IB educators on a shared platform, the SAIBSA Eastern Region Meet 2026 at The Heritage School, Kolkata, reinforced the importance of collaboration, continuous professional development, and the exchange of best practices. The event reaffirmed a collective commitment to academic excellence and innovation in International Baccalaureate education across the Eastern Region.