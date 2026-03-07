St. Xavier’s University Organises Cyber Legal Awareness Programme to Educate Students on Online Safety

Summary The initiative aimed to educate participants about rising cybercrimes, preventive measures, and legal remedies available to victims in the digital era The programme successfully raised awareness among students and community members about cyber safety, emphasizing preventive measures, legal recourse, and responsible digital behaviour in today’s technology-driven world

The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Legal Aid Clinic of St. Xavier's University, Kolkata organised a Cyber Legal Awareness Programme on 28th February 2026 at Kulberia Vivekananda Prathamik Vidyalaya and another local school. The initiative aimed to educate participants about rising cybercrimes, preventive measures, and legal remedies available to victims in the digital era.

Programme Details

Date: 28th February 2026

ADVERTISEMENT

Sessions:1st Session: 10:30 AM – 12:00 PM2nd Session: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM

Speakers:Soumyajit Raha – Eminent Lawyer, CID, West Bengal, Special Public ProsecutorPartha Sarathi Das – Professor of Practice, Former District and Sessions JudgeDr. Pratyusha Das – Professor-in-Charge, BR Ambedkar Legal Aid Clinic

Venue: Kulberia Vivekananda Prathamik Vidyalaya and another school

Objectives

Create awareness about common cybercrimes. Educate participants about online safety measures. Explain the procedure for filing cyber complaints. Promote responsible digital behaviour.

A week prior, volunteers from the Legal Aid Cell visited nearby areas to distribute leaflets and personally invite community members. They explained the importance of cyber awareness and encouraged participation.

The programme was initiated by Miss Sarjana Biswas and Miss Snehal Chakraborty, student members of the Legal Aid Clinic, who introduced the speakers and the objectives of the session.

Key Highlights from the Sessions:

Online Safety: Mr. Soumyajit Raha interacted with children to assess their awareness and explained how personal information, photos, and social media accounts can be stolen or misused. Participants were advised to verify online sellers, avoid sharing sensitive details during video calls, and ensure images are not misused.

Role of Parents: Parents were urged to monitor children’s online activities, especially after increased smartphone usage during online studies, to prevent exposure to age-inappropriate content.

Cyber Frauds: Guidance was given to avoid fake shopping apps, OTP scams, suspicious links, and fraudulent phone calls. Participants were told to immediately report any suspicious bank transaction.

Cyber Bullying and Harassment: The session discussed cyber bullying, cyber slavery, and their impact on personal life.

Reporting Mechanisms: Cybercrimes can be reported at local police stations, Cyber Crime Police Stations, or through the official online cyber-crime portal.

The programme successfully raised awareness among students and community members about cyber safety, emphasizing preventive measures, legal recourse, and responsible digital behaviour in today’s technology-driven world.