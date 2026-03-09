SSC CGL 2025 Option-cum-Preference Window Opens Today at 6 PM; Know Important Instructions

Summary Candidates who appeared for the Tier II examination can fill out the option-cum-preference form by visiting the official website — ssc.gov.in According to SSC, the window to submit preferences will remain open from March 9 to March 12, 2026, till 6 pm

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will activate the option-cum-preference link for the SSC Combined Graduate Level Examination 2025 (SSC CGL 2025) today, March 9, 2026, at 6 pm.

Candidates who appeared for the Tier II examination can fill out the option-cum-preference form by visiting the official website — ssc.gov.in.

According to SSC, the window to submit preferences will remain open from March 9 to March 12, 2026, till 6 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates who appeared in the Tier II exam must complete and submit the option-cum-preference form before the declaration of the final result.

The commission said the option-cum-preference can be revised multiple times during the specified period, but the last submitted preference will be treated as final.

SSC also clarified that candidates who fail to submit their option-cum-preference within the deadline will not be given another opportunity and will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list or final selection for CGLE 2025.

SSC CGL 2025 Option-cum-Preference Form: Steps to Fill

Candidates can follow these steps to submit their preferences:

Visit the official SSC website — ssc.gov.in Click on the login link and enter the required credentials Access the option-cum-preference form Fill in the required preferences and click submit Download the confirmation page and keep a printout for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully fill their preferences within the stipulated time to ensure their eligibility for the final merit list.

For further updates and details, candidates should check the official website of the Staff Selection Commission.