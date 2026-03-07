Shri Shikshayatan School Celebrates Science Day 2026 with Experiments and STEM Tribute

Summary Shri Shikshayatan School celebrated National Science Day 2026 with an intellectually engaging and thoughtfully curated assembly. The programme commemorated the historic discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir C. V. Raman, while aligning with the national theme, “Women in Science: Catalyzing Viksit Bharat.”

Shri Shikshayatan School celebrated National Science Day 2026 with an intellectually engaging and thoughtfully curated assembly that highlighted the spirit of scientific inquiry while honouring the legacy of women scientists in India. The programme commemorated the historic discovery of the Raman Effect by Sir C. V. Raman, while aligning with the national theme, “Women in Science: Catalyzing Viksit Bharat.”

The event began with a formal welcome and an introduction to the significance of National Science Day, setting the tone for a celebration dedicated to both scientific exploration and the recognition of women’s contributions to the field of science. Students and faculty members gathered to witness a dynamic programme that blended theory with practical demonstrations, creating an enriching academic experience.

Shri Shikshayatan School

One of the highlights of the assembly was a series of carefully designed experiments spanning Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, where students demonstrated key scientific principles through engaging presentations. Concepts such as Bernoulli’s Principle, gravitation, Newton’s laws of motion, capillary action, reflection and refraction of light, density, static electricity, and non-Newtonian fluids were illustrated through live experiments. These demonstrations helped transform complex theoretical ideas into observable phenomena, enabling the audience to better understand the practical applications of scientific concepts.

The programme also featured a range of chemistry experiments, including decomposition, precipitation, neutralisation, and acid–base reactions. Each experiment was accompanied by clear explanations and real-life examples, encouraging experiential learning and strengthening students’ conceptual understanding of scientific principles.

Shri Shikshayatan School

Adding an interactive dimension to the event, the assembly included segments that encouraged the audience to identify and learn about prominent Indian women scientists who have significantly contributed to the nation’s scientific advancement. Students highlighted the achievements of pioneers such as Anna Mani, Haimabati Sen, Bibha Chowdhuri, Asima Chatterjee, and Ritu Karidhal, connecting scientific learning with historical recognition and inspiring young learners through powerful role models.

Addressing the gathering, Principal Sangeeta Tandon underscored the importance of science as more than just a subject of study. She described it as a disciplined way of thinking that fosters curiosity, critical inquiry, and ethical responsibility. Praising the students for their articulate presentations and confident demonstrations, she encouraged young learners—especially girls—to pursue careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) with determination and self-belief.

The assembly concluded with reflections on curiosity as the foundation of discovery, leaving students with a renewed appreciation for the transformative power of science. Through its thoughtful blend of experimentation, discussion, and recognition of women pioneers, Shri Shikshayatan School’s National Science Day celebration stood as a meaningful tribute to scientific progress and the spirit of inquiry.