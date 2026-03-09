RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 Registration Window Closes Today; Get Apply Link Here

Summary Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications through the official websites of the regional RRBs until 11:59 pm Through this recruitment drive, the Railway Recruitment Board aims to fill 22,195 Group D vacancies across the organisation

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will close the extended registration window for RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 today, March 9, 2026. Candidates who have not yet applied can submit their applications through the official websites of the regional RRBs until 11:59 pm.

The application fee payment window will remain open until March 11, 2026. Meanwhile, the application correction or modification window will be available from March 12 to March 21, 2026.

Through this recruitment drive, the Railway Recruitment Board aims to fill 22,195 Group D vacancies across the organisation.

Candidates applying for the posts must be between 18 and 33 years of age as on January 1, 2026.

Application Fee

Rs 500 for general category candidates. Out of this, ₹400 will be refunded after deducting bank charges if the candidate appears in the Computer-Based Test (CBT).

Rs 250 for candidates belonging to SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Female, Transgender, Minorities, and Economically Backward Class (EBC) categories.

RRB Group D Recruitment 2026: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the application process:

Visit the official website of the regional RRBs Click on the RRB Group D Recruitment 2026 application link on the homepage Register by entering the required details Log in to the account using the credentials Fill out the application form and pay the application fee Submit the form and download the confirmation page Keep a printed copy for future reference

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.