Lakshmipat Singhania Academy
Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Emerges Winner of the 15th Wipro Earthian Award
In a remarkable achievement for environmental education, students of Lakshmipat Singhania Academy have won the prestigious 15th Wipro Earthian Award under the Waste Management and Sustainability category. The award ceremony was hosted at Azim Premji University, bringing together some of the brightest young environmental changemakers from across the country. Organised with support from the Wipro Foundation, the programme celebrated innovation, scientific inquiry, and commitment to sustainability. The entire trip to Bengaluru was sponsored by the Foundation, offering students not just recognition but an immersive learning experience.
Out of nearly 2,000 project submissions received from schools across India, only 25 teams were selected as winners, each receiving a cash prize of ₹50,000. The winning team comprised Ayesha Khator, Aaghnya Nathany, Rachit Jain, Labham Poddar and Amogh Rathi, guided by mentor Poulomi Saha Datta. Their projects demonstrated scientific rigour, innovation and a deep commitment to environmental responsibility. Competing at a national level, the students showcased solutions rooted in sustainability and practical application, reflecting months of research and teamwork.
The experience at Azim Premji University began with interactions among participants from different parts of the country, reinforcing the idea that they were part of a larger youth-led environmental movement. A guided city tour of Bengaluru added a broader perspective, with visits to an art museum, a science and technology museum, and UB City Mall. The excursion encouraged students to reflect on the relationship between culture, innovation, consumerism and sustainable living.
Over the following days, immersive workshops deepened their understanding of environmental challenges. Sessions such as the Circular Celebration Lab focused on converting waste into usable resources, while workshops like Nature & Art and Musical Writing blended creativity with ecological awareness. Discussions on biodiversity, climate change and energy challenges further highlighted the importance of interdisciplinary approaches in addressing sustainability issues.
The grand finale featured an exhibition where the team presented their projects—Sustainability and Waste Management, which included activities like scavenger hunts, composting and waste segregation, and Jalnetra: The Eye of the Underwater World, an innovative solution for aquaculture and water monitoring. Students also explored displays by other schools, exchanging ideas and gaining insights. The award ceremony marked a proud moment as the team received certificates and a commemorative plaque. They also attended a unique workshop on lions, learning about their ecological significance.
Reflecting on the achievement, mentor Poulomi Saha Datta described the recognition as a testament to the students' perseverance and dedication to building a sustainable future through hands-on learning and real-world applications. Middle School Coordinator Rupa Mazumdar emphasised that the award reinforces the belief that environmental responsibility extends beyond textbooks and into everyday life. Students Rachit Jain and Aaghnya Nathany shared that the experience strengthened their conviction in student-led change, noting how the workshops, exhibitions and interactions demonstrated the powerful synergy of science, art and teamwork in promoting sustainability.
