SSC Declares JE Paper 2, CHSL Tier 2 Exam Dates for 2026; Check Notice Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the exam dates for the SSC Junior Engineer Examination 2025 Paper 2 and SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level Examination 2025 (CHSL) Tier 2.

According to the commission, the SSC JE Paper 2 exam will be held on April 7, 2026, while the SSC CHSL Tier 2 exam will take place on April 10, 2026.

The announcement comes after the commission recently declared the SSC JE 2025 Paper 1 results, in which 15,607 candidates were shortlisted for the next stage.

Among them:

11,593 candidates will appear for the civil engineering exam

4,014 candidates will take the electrical and mechanical engineering exam

The SSC JE 2025 Paper 1 exam was conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode across multiple shifts from December 3 to December 6, and December 13, 2025, at centres across the country.

For the SSC CHSL 2025 examination, more than 39,000 candidates have been shortlisted for the Tier 2 exam.

The Tier 1 exam saw participation from over 11 lakh candidates.

The Staff Selection Commission conducts the CHSL examination for recruitment to Group C, non-gazetted posts in various government departments for candidates who have passed Class 12, while the JE examination is held for Group B non-gazetted engineering posts in different ministries and government organisations.