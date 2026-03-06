Amity Youth Fest 2026: Harrdy Sandhu Rocks Noida Campus, Over 40 Universities Compete in Mega Youth Festival

Summary The highlight of this year’s AYF was the “Star Night” which showcased an electrifying performance by the illustrious and famous singer and actor, Harrdy Sandhu, adding unmatched energy and glamour to the event The festival also featured 60 stalls, adding to the overall engagement and excitement of Amity Youth Fest-2026

Amity University Noida campus hosted its prestigious annual Mega Event, Amity Youth Fest 2026, one of India's largest multi-disciplinary youth festivals, from 27th -28th February 2026, with aim to provide a platform to the students to showcase their talent. With participation of more than 40 Universities, the two-day Fest will comprise of 7 competitions including Battle of the Bands: “Voltage” , Western Dance: “Kinetic”, Theatre : “The Fourth Wall”, Short Film Competition, “Cinematic Campus”, Team Quiz, “The Brain Trust”, Team Debate, “Verbal Vanguard” and E-Sports, “the Pro Arena”.

The highlight of this year’s AYF was the “Star Night” which showcased an electrifying performance by the illustrious and famous singer and actor, Harrdy Sandhu, adding unmatched energy and glamour to the event. Harrdy Sandhu's performance was a fusion of high-energy rap and soulful singing, making him a crowd favorite. His dynamic stage presence and versatility in blending Punjabi pop with EDM and reggaeton vibes, left the audience mesmerized. Some of his popular hits like "Soch", "Joker", and "Naah" got the audience grooving to the beats.

In the Debate Competition, “Verbal Vanguard”, a total of 12 institutions participated. The first prize was bagged by Mr. Kartik Gupta of Amity University, Noida and the second prize was awarded to Ms. Himani Dhaka of Amity University. In opposition, the first prize was presented to Ms. Siyona Nagpal of Amity University, and the second prize was presented to Ms. Manya Gupta of Symbiosis Law School, Noida.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Western Dance “Kinetic”, the first prize was awarded to College of Vocational Studies, second prize went to Shaheed Bhagat Singh College, and third prize was given to both Amity University and Kamla Nehru College. In Battle of Bands, “Voltage”, the first prize was won by Manipal Jaipur, second prize went to Delhi Technological University and the third prize was awarded to Sharda University.

Theatre Competition “The Fourth Wall”, saw participation from 10 teams including Miranda House, VIBS, NSUT and others participated in the competition, wherein Zakir Hussain College won the first prize, ABES Ghaziabad won the second prize and Amity University Uttar Pradesh won the third prize.

In the Short Film Competition, “Cinematic Campus”, the participating teams had to make a short film of 4-20 minutes duration. In this competition, Bennett University was awarded the first prize, Amity University and NIMS Jaipur jointly won the second prize. In the Team Quiz, “The Brain Trust”, teams from Jagannath International Management School, Bennett University, Noida International University, Motilal Nehru College and others participated. Delhi Technological University was awarded the first prize, Bennett University the second prize and Amity University Noida won the third prize.

In addition, a diverse range of workshops and interactive displays were organized including a Cricket Net Bowling Machine, Pottery Workshop, Photography Workshop, and a 360-Degree Photo Booth. The festival also featured 60 stalls, adding to the overall engagement and excitement of Amity Youth Fest-2026.