SCERT Punjab Releases PSTET 2025 Admit Card For Paper 1 and 2; Exam on March 15

The State Council of Educational Research and Training Punjab (SCERT Punjab) has released the admit card for the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test 2025 (PSTET 2025).

Registered candidates can download their exam hall ticket from the official website — pstet2025.org.

To access the admit card, candidates need to log in using their registered mobile number and password.

According to an official notification, candidates must download separate admit cards for Paper 1 and Paper 2 through the candidate login before the exam date.

“Downloading of Admit cards for PSTET-2025 has been started. The candidates are advised to download their admit card of Paper 1 and Paper 2 separately from ‘Candidate Login’ before the test date i.e. 15.03.2026 for appearing in PSTET-2025,” the notification said.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training Punjab will conduct the PSTET 2025 examination on March 15, 2026.

The council also clarified that requests for changes in the PSTET test centre will not be entertained via phone or email.

The PSTET is conducted for candidates aspiring to become teachers in Punjab government and aided schools for Classes 1 to 8.

PSTET Admit Card 2025: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download the hall ticket:

Visit the official website — pstet2025.org Click on the Candidate Login option Enter the registered email ID and password, along with the captcha Click on the Login button The PSTET 2025 admit card will appear on the screen Check the details and download the hall ticket for future reference

Candidates are advised to carefully verify the details mentioned on the admit card and carry a printed copy to the examination centre on the test day.