IIT Bombay

IIT Bombay Announces MDes Admission Schedule for 2026–27 Session; Key Dates Here

Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 09 Mar 2026
13:09 PM

Summary
The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) has opened the application window for admission to its Master of Design (MDes) and MDes by Research programmes for the 2026–27 academic year.

Eligible candidates can apply through the institute’s official portals — acad.iitb.ac.in and portal.iitb.ac.in — until March 23, 2026.

According to the institute, a total of 68 seats are available in the MDes programme, while 10 seats will be offered under the MDes by Research programme.

Candidates who miss the initial deadline can still submit applications until March 26, 2026 (5 pm) by paying a late fee of ₹500 per stream.

The selection process will include a written test and interview conducted at the IDC School of Design at IIT Bombay.

  • Written test: May 8, 2026
  • MDes interviews: May 9 and May 10, 2026
  • Result announcement: June 1, 2026 on the IIT Bombay website

Eligibility Criteria

For the MDes programme, candidates must have:

  • At least 55% marks in the qualifying degree (50% for SC/ST/PwD candidates) or equivalent grades.
  • A valid score in the Common Entrance Examination for Design 2026 (CEED 2026).

For the MDes by Research programme, applicants must have:

  • A minimum of 60% marks in the qualifying degree (55% for SC/ST/PwD candidates) or equivalent grades.

The design programmes at Indian Institute of Technology Bombay are offered through its IDC School of Design, which is known for interdisciplinary design education and research.

Last updated on 09 Mar 2026
13:13 PM
IIT Bombay
