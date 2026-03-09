Schools, Colleges in Kashmir Reopen After Week-Long Closure Over Protests; All Classes Resume

Summary Educational institutions across the Kashmir Valley reopened on March 9 after remaining shut for nearly a week following protests. Authorities had temporarily suspended academic activities in the region as demonstrations spread across several areas, prompting concerns over public order.

Educational institutions across the Kashmir Valley reopened on March 9 after remaining shut for nearly a week following protests triggered by reports of the death of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in an alleged air strike carried out jointly by the United States and Israel. Authorities had temporarily suspended academic activities in the region as demonstrations spread across several areas, prompting concerns over public order.

Officials confirmed that schools, colleges, and other higher educational institutions resumed functioning today, allowing students to return to classrooms after the unexpected interruption to the academic schedule. Early in the morning, students in uniform were seen heading back to their schools and colleges, marking the restoration of normal academic activity in the region.

The protests began after reports emerged about the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei on February 28, which sparked demonstrations in various parts of the Valley. According to officials, thousands of people took part in protests across multiple areas, including the capital city of Srinagar. The demonstrations were particularly intense in areas with significant Shia populations, where public gatherings and protest marches were reported.

In response to the escalating tensions and to ensure safety, the administration decided to suspend classes and close educational institutions across the region. The move was aimed at maintaining law and order and preventing further disruptions while authorities monitored the evolving situation.

The closure affected students across different levels of education. Schools, colleges, and universities had been shut since the previous Monday after protests intensified in several districts of the Valley. As the situation gradually stabilised, authorities allowed institutions to reopen and resume regular academic activities.

Earlier in the academic calendar, secondary schools and higher educational institutions in the Valley had reopened on February 23 after the winter vacation period. Meanwhile, middle and primary schools, which were originally scheduled to reopen on March 2, remained closed due to the protests and the subsequent security concerns.

With institutions now reopening, authorities expect academic routines to gradually return to normal. Students have resumed attending classes while schools and colleges continue to monitor the situation and follow official guidelines to ensure smooth functioning.