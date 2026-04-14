The Heritage College to Host ‘Nritya-Vogue’ Inter-College Fest Celebrating Dance, Fashion and Creativity

Summary This vibrant celebration of culture, creativity, and competition brings together students from various institutions for a thrilling showcase of talent and imagination As the signature event of the Parant and Belleza, Nritya-Vogue showcases the commitment to enrich students to grow in performing arts and cultural couture

Parant (Dance club) and Belleza (Fashion club) of The Heritage College is gearing up to host its much-awaited inter-college extravaganza — Nritya-Vogue. This vibrant celebration of culture, creativity, and competition brings together students from various institutions for a thrilling showcase of talent and imagination.

Nritya-Vogue brings students together from fields of dance, fashion and photography, creating a space where creative concepts can truly shine. It’s more than just a fest—it’s a chance to learn from one another, try something new, and step confidently into the spotlight.

From expressive solo dance performances, group dances and exuberant fashion shows, Nritya-Vogue brings together events that speak to every kind of passion. Whether you’re stepping onto the stage, cheering for your friends, or just wandering around soaking in the energy, the experience is meant to be memorable, uplifting, and truly enriching for everyone who takes part.

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At Nritya-Vogue, students will do far more than just compete—they’ll meet people who share their passions, form valuable connections, and discover new opportunities to strengthen their leadership skills.

As the signature event of the Parant and Belleza, Nritya-Vogue showcases the commitment to enrich students to grow in performing arts and cultural couture. I

Cultural events include-

Naach Knockout- Dance face off

Two to tango- Bollywood Duo dance

Nrityadhwani- Eastern group dance

Fashion Flick- Modelling and photography

Nritya-Vogue, each bringing their own enthusiasm, talent, and competitive spirit to the celebration:

The Heritage Institute of Technology Kolkata

The Heritage Law College

The Heritage Academy

The Heritage Business School

Lady Brabourne College

J.D Birla Institute

Gokhale Memorial Girl’s College

The Bhawanipur Education Society College

Sivanath Sastri College

Loreto College Kolkata

Shri Shikshayatan College

Techno Main Salt Lake

University of Engineering & Management, Kolkata (UEM)

Brainwave University

Future institute of engineering and management

THK Jain College

Bethune College