Why Students Across Eastern India Are Choosing Hospitality as a Path to Global Careers

The Higher Secondary exam is over, and the results are out too. Have you figured out what you want to do next and where you want to pursue your higher education?

After HS, the picture in India is almost like it. For decades, students completing Class 12 in India have followed a familiar route — engineering, medicine, general graduation, or government job preparation. These pathways continue to remain respected and aspirational. Yet, across Kolkata and Eastern India, a quiet but significant shift is taking place among students and parents alike.

Increasingly, young people are looking beyond traditional degrees toward careers that offer not only employment, but also personality development, international exposure, financial independence, mobility, and faster professional growth.

One sector witnessing this transformation is hospitality education.

What was once narrowly perceived as hotel management has today evolved into one of the world’s most versatile professional industries, opening doors not only in hotels, but across various sectors.

Why Are Students Rethinking Traditional Career Paths?

Parents today are not only asking, “What degree will my child study?” They are increasingly asking, “What kind of life and future will this degree create?”

Many students pursuing conventional degrees often spend years studying theory before entering the professional world. In contrast, hospitality education introduces students to practical environments, internships, communication training, grooming, operations, and customer interaction from the very first year.

The attraction is not limited to jobs alone. Students are increasingly drawn toward careers that combine lifestyle, mobility, global exposure, confidence-building, and financial independence at a relatively young age.

Founder Director of NIPS Institute of Hotel Management, Vivek Pathak

The Founder Director of NIPS Institute of Hotel Management, Vivek Pathak said, “Students today are not only looking for degrees; they are looking for careers that provide confidence, mobility, global exposure, and financial independence. Hospitality education is evolving because it combines practical learning with real-world opportunities across multiple industries.”

Beyond Hotels: The Expanding Career Universe

One of the biggest misconceptions about hospitality education is that it leads only to hotel jobs. In reality, hospitality graduates today are being recruited across industries that value communication, confidence, presentation skills, people management, and guest handling.

Today, hospitality-trained professionals are building careers in:

Luxury Hotels & Resorts

International Cruise Lines

Aviation & Airport Hospitality

Luxury Retail & Lifestyle Brands

Healthcare & Patient Relations

Real Estate & Premium Property Services

Banking & Financial Customer Relations

Event & Entertainment Management

Corporate Customer Experience

Tourism & Travel Companies

Global Service Operations

Why is A Hospitality Course Different from A Regular Graduation Degree Course?

In this course, students can gain industry experience from the very first year, an advantage that most other degree courses do not offer. The course promises practical knowledge and potential international earning opportunities, whereas other courses offer limited exposure and fewer such opportunities.

Chef Joseph Uttam Gomes is conducting live classes for the students

Personality Development

Hospitality education is equally about personality transformation. Students are trained in communication skills, grooming, leadership, teamwork, confidence-building, and professional etiquette.

These are transferable skills that remain valuable across industries throughout a person’s career.

For many students coming from smaller towns or non-English-medium backgrounds, hospitality education often becomes a platform for social confidence and professional identity building.

Many first-generation students from smaller towns are today finding opportunities to work in international environments that earlier seemed inaccessible.

Industry recruiters consistently value this combination of technical skill and interpersonal capability. That is why hospitality-trained professionals are increasingly considered among the most employable young professionals in service-oriented industries.

Kolkata’s Growing Role in Global Careers

Kolkata has long had strong culinary and cultural roots, and the city is increasingly emerging as an important hospitality education hub for Eastern India.

Educational institutions in the city are increasingly aligning themselves with industry expectations by focusing on practical training, internships, placement exposure, and communication development rather than purely classroom-based learning.

Among the institutions contributing to this ecosystem is NIPS Institute of Hotel Management, established in Kolkata in 1993. Located in Salt Lake Sector V, the institution has spent over three decades building an industry-oriented hospitality education model focused on practical exposure, personality development, and global career pathways.

Students from West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam, Meghalaya, and other parts of Eastern and North-Eastern India come to Kolkata to pursue hospitality education and access broader career opportunities.

Confidence, communication, empathy, professional behaviour, and relationship management are the very foundations on which hospitality education is built. This is why hospitality-trained professionals are finding opportunities not only in hotels, but also across different sectors globally.

The alumni have established themselves successfully across different countries around the world

Today, the alumni of NIPS have established themselves successfully across different countries. They are handling important responsibilities in renowned hotels, cruise lines, and international companies around the world. Not only that, they are leading international teams and making a remarkable mark in the world’s competitive workplace.

Their journey to success is not just a story of getting a good job, it is an inspiring story of global work experience, professionalism, and an international career.

For a growing number of students across Eastern India, the dream is no longer confined to finding a job close to home. They are looking outward, toward careers that offer exposure, mobility, confidence, financial independence, and global opportunities. And for many of them, that journey is beginning in Kolkata, from NIPS Institute of Hotel Management.

Click the link below for admission:

https://nipsgroup.in/

For enquiries, contact: 9674111177

This article has been produced on behalf of NIPS Institute of Hotel Management by ABP Digital Brand Hub.