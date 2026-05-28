Dharmendra Pradhan Reviews Security, Heatwave Preparedness Ahead of NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam, Important Advisory

Summary The meeting was attended by former ISRO Chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan, who currently heads the high-powered steering committee overseeing reforms and recommendations related to the National Testing Agency (NTA) The discussions included an assessment of surveillance systems and plans to further enhance monitoring mechanisms at examination centres across the country

Ahead of the NEET-UG 2026 re-examination scheduled for June 21, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan chaired a high-level review meeting to assess preparedness, security arrangements, and candidate facilities for the nationwide medical entrance examination.

The meeting was attended by former ISRO Chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan, who currently heads the high-powered steering committee overseeing reforms and recommendations related to the National Testing Agency (NTA). Senior officials from the Ministry of Education, the NTA, including the Higher Education Secretary and the NTA Director General, also participated in the discussions.

During the review, NTA officials briefed the Education Minister on additional measures being implemented to strengthen examination security and ensure smooth conduct of the re-examination. The discussions included an assessment of surveillance systems and plans to further enhance monitoring mechanisms at examination centres across the country.

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Emphasising the importance of maintaining the integrity and transparency of the examination process, Dharmendra Pradhan stated that strict security protocols must be accompanied by proper facilities and a student-friendly environment at all centres.

Ahead of the examination, the Education Minister also wrote to Chief Ministers and Lieutenant Governors of all states and Union Territories, urging them to ensure seamless coordination and robust arrangements for candidates appearing in the exam.

“In view of the prevailing heatwave conditions, I request you to kindly issue appropriate instructions to the District Authorities and all schools, colleges, universities, and other institutions hosting the examination in your State/UT to ensure the availability of essential basic amenities for the convenience of candidates,” the letter stated.

The minister further highlighted the need for facilities such as safe drinking water, adequate seating arrangements, functional fans or coolers, clean washrooms, shaded waiting areas, uninterrupted electricity supply, and portable toilets wherever required.

The NEET-UG 2026 re-examination will be conducted at more than 5,400 examination centres located across 550 cities nationwide, making it one of the largest entrance examinations in the country.