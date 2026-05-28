BSEB Releases Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2026 at bsebdeled.com; Entrance Exam Begins June 8

Summary Candidates who registered for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course for the 2026–28 academic session can now download their hall tickets from the official website — bsebdeled.com The entrance examination will be conducted at various centres across Bihar, including Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Purnia, Munger, Saharsa, and Saran

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the admit card for the Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2026 on May 28. Candidates who registered for admission to the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) course for the 2026–28 academic session can now download their hall tickets from the official website — bsebdeled.com.

To access the admit card, candidates are required to log in using their application number and date of birth through the official portal.

According to the official notification issued by BSEB, the Bihar DElEd Joint Entrance Examination 2026 will commence on June 8, 2026. On the first day, the examination will be conducted in the second shift only. Thereafter, the examination will continue in two shifts daily from June 9 to June 22, 2026.

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The entrance examination will be conducted at various centres across Bihar, including Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Bhagalpur, Purnia, Munger, Saharsa, and Saran.

The Bihar Board has confirmed that the DElEd entrance examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Candidates have been advised to reach their allotted examination centres at least one-and-a-half hours before the commencement of the examination.

The board has also informed candidates that the entry gates at examination centres will be closed 30 minutes before the start of the exam. No candidate will be permitted to enter the venue after the gates are shut.

Bihar DElEd Admit Card 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their hall ticket:

Visit the official website — bsebdeled.com Click on the “DElEd Admit Card 2026” link available on the homepage Enter the application number and date of birth Submit the details and log in The admit card will appear on the screen Download and print the hall ticket for future reference

Admit Card Details

Candidates are advised to carefully check all the details mentioned on the admit card after downloading it. These include:

Candidate’s name

Roll number

Application number

Exam date and shift timing

Examination centre details

Reporting time

In case of any discrepancy in the admit card, candidates should immediately contact the Bihar School Examination Board for necessary corrections before the examination date.