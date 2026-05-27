Amity International Olympiad 2026 Brings Together Global Talent in Mathematics and Science

Summary The 11th edition of the Amity International Olympiad has transformed the Amity University Noida campus into a vibrant hub of global academic collaboration. Organised by the Amity Institute for Competitive Examinations, the week-long Olympiad, being held from May 25 to May 30, 2026, aims to nurture scientific curiosity, analytical thinking, and academic excellence among school students.

The 11th edition of the Amity International Olympiad has transformed the Amity University Noida campus into a vibrant hub of global academic collaboration, bringing together some of the brightest young minds in Mathematics and Science from across the world. Organised by the Amity Institute for Competitive Examinations, the week-long Olympiad, being held from May 25 to May 30, 2026, aims to nurture scientific curiosity, analytical thinking, and academic excellence among school students.

The international academic event has attracted enthusiastic participation from students of Grades 9 to 12 representing countries such as South Korea, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Russia, and Bhutan, alongside more than 150 participants from schools across the Delhi-NCR region. The Olympiad focuses on core STEM disciplines including Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry, and Biology, creating a competitive yet collaborative platform for aspiring young scholars.

Inauguration of the 11th Amity International Olympiad Amity University, Noida

The inaugural session of the Olympiad highlighted the growing importance of international educational engagement and youth-led intellectual exchange in an increasingly interconnected world. Addressing the participants, Dr. Amita Chauhan, Chairperson of the Amity Group of Schools, described the Olympiad as more than just an academic competition. She noted that the event serves as a meeting ground for ideas, innovation, and cultural exchange among students from different nations.

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Dr. Chauhan emphasised that every participant represents not only their academic potential but also the cultural and intellectual spirit of their respective countries. She further underlined the critical role that young people can play in promoting peace, collaboration, and progress in today’s rapidly evolving geopolitical environment. According to her, such international academic engagements help build stronger global understanding while contributing to national and global development.

Dr Amita Chauhan, Chairperson of the Amity Group of School addressing the gathering. Amity University, Noida

Highlighting the broader international exposure opportunities offered by the Amity Education Group, Dr. Gurinder Singh, Group Vice Chancellor of Amity Universities, spoke about the institution’s commitment to global learning experiences. He stated that students at Amity benefit from diverse academic pathways including dual degree programmes, international collaborations, study-abroad initiatives, twinning arrangements, internships, apprenticeship opportunities, and multi-continent academic programmes.

Welcoming the delegates and participants, Ms. Meenakshi Rawal, Director of the Amity Institute for Competitive Examinations, explained that the Olympiad is conducted according to international standards and is designed to provide students with both academic and cultural exposure. She noted that besides scientific competition, participants also get an opportunity to experience Indian traditions, heritage, cuisine, and culture during their stay.

Ms. Rawal further remarked that the primary objective of the Olympiad is to bring together students from diverse countries on a common platform to encourage scientific temperament, critical thinking, and mutual educational exchange. Such initiatives, she added, play an important role in strengthening educational ties and fostering long-term collaboration between nations.

The international academic event attracted enthusiastic participation from students of Grades 9 to 12 from India and abroad. Amity University, Noida

During the inaugural session, participants were also briefed about the various activities and academic engagements planned throughout the week-long Olympiad. The programme includes subject-based assessments, collaborative interactions, and knowledge-sharing activities designed to challenge students intellectually while encouraging teamwork and innovation.

Over the years, the Amity International Olympiad has emerged as a significant platform for identifying and nurturing young scientific talent while promoting cross-cultural understanding through education. The 2026 edition further reinforces Amity’s vision of creating globally aware, academically strong, and socially responsible future leaders.

By bringing together talented students from multiple countries under one roof, the Olympiad stands as a testament to the growing importance of international academic cooperation in shaping the next generation of scientists, innovators, and global citizens.