CSIR UGC NET 2026

CSIR UGC NET June 2026 Registration Begins, Exam Dates Announced - Check Steps, Schedule

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 May 2026
12:19 PM

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Summary
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially commenced the application process for the Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026 session.
Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can now register for the exam through the official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially commenced the application process for the Joint CSIR UGC-NET June 2026 session. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can now register for the exam through the official website — csirnet.nta.ac.in. The registration window is open until June 19 (up to 11.50 PM). The deadline to pay the application fee is June 20, 2026.

The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research National Eligibility Test (CSIR NET) is held twice a year to determine eligibility for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship/Assistant Professorship in Indian universities and colleges. The CSIR NET June 2026 examination will be conducted on July 17 and 18, 2026, in two shifts (9 AM to noon and 3 PM to 6 PM).

How to Apply?

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  • Visit the official website at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
  • Click on the ‘Registration for Joint CSIR-UGC NET June-2026’ link on the homepage.
  • Register as a new user and log in with the credentials.
  • Fill out the application form carefully, and upload the necessary documents.
  • Pay the application fee online.
  • Submit the form and download a copy for future reference.

The correction window for submitted applications will be available on June 22 and 23, 2026, allowing candidates to make necessary modifications before the final submission.

According to the official notification, candidates are strictly prohibited from submitting more than one application form. Any candidate found submitting multiple applications will be disqualified, regardless of the stage at which the applications are submitted.

Find the direct registration link here.

Last updated on 28 May 2026
12:20 PM
CSIR UGC NET 2026 National Testing Agency (NTA) CSIR UGC NET Registration Joint CSIR-UGC NET Exam dates
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