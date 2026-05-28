Bihar Police Constable Result 2025-26 Declared for 19000+ Posts - Check CSBC Final Merit List

Summary The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has officially announced the Bihar Police Constable Result 2025-26. Along with the result, the board has also released the final merit list of shortlisted candidates on its official website.

The Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) has officially announced the Bihar Police Constable Result 2025-26 for the ongoing constable recruitment process. Along with the result, the board has also released the final merit list of shortlisted candidates on its official website.

Candidates who appeared in the recruitment process can now download the Bihar Police Result PDF and check the final selection list through the CSBC official website (csbc.bihar.gov.in).

According to the official announcement, a total of 19,838 candidates have been shortlisted for appointment to constable posts under the Bihar Police recruitment drive. The final merit list has been prepared on the basis of candidates’ performance in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET), which formed the key stage in the final selection process.

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The recruitment process witnessed massive participation from aspirants across the state and country. More than 17 lakh candidates had registered for the Bihar Police constable recruitment examination, while approximately 13,30,121 candidates appeared in the written examination conducted earlier.

The category-wise and gender-wise selection figures released by the board show that out of the total shortlisted candidates, 12,509 are male candidates and 7,312 are female candidates. Additionally, 17 transgender candidates have also secured selection in the final recruitment list.

Among the selected candidates, 16,852 candidates will be appointed to the Bihar Police force, while the remaining 2,986 candidates will join the Bihar Special Armed Police.

The Bihar Police constable recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 19,838 vacancies across different units and battalions within the state police system.

Candidates can check their results by visiting the official website and clicking on the “Final Selection List of Candidates for the Post of Constable in Bihar Police (Advt. No. 01/2025)” link available on the homepage. The result has been published in PDF format, and candidates can search for their roll numbers using the search option within the document.

The result PDF also contains details regarding the allotted district, service allocation, and battalion information for shortlisted candidates. Candidates have been advised to carefully verify all details mentioned in the merit list and keep a copy of the result PDF for future reference and document verification procedures.

The declaration of the final merit list marks the completion of one of the largest police recruitment exercises conducted in Bihar in recent years. The recruitment is expected to strengthen the state police force and improve manpower availability across police units and armed battalions.

Find the direct merit list here.