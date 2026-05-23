BIT Mesra Signs MoU with NESAC to Strengthen Geospatial Innovation and Education

Summary Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra has taken a significant step towards strengthening advanced geospatial research and innovation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Department of Space, Government of India. The MoU signing ceremony was held at the BIT Mesra campus in Ranchi on May 19, 2026.

Birla Institute of Technology (BIT) Mesra has taken a significant step towards strengthening advanced geospatial research and innovation by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the North Eastern Space Applications Centre (NESAC), Department of Space, Government of India. The collaboration aims to deepen academic and research engagement in emerging domains such as GeoAI, remote sensing, GIS, space technology, and interdisciplinary geospatial applications.

The MoU signing ceremony was held at the BIT Mesra campus in Ranchi on May 19, 2026, in the presence of distinguished academicians, scientists, researchers, and institutional leaders from both organisations. The partnership is expected to create a robust platform for collaborative research, academic exchange, technological innovation, and higher education opportunities in geospatial sciences.

The event was attended by Dr. S.P. Agarwal, Director of NESAC, and Professor Indranil Manna, Vice Chancellor of BIT Mesra, along with senior faculty members and institutional officials including Dr. C. Jeganathan, former Dean of Research, Innovation & Extension and current Vice Chancellor of Sarala Birla University, Professor A.P. Krishna, Head of the Department of Remote Sensing and Geoinformatics, Dr. Rajesh Jain, Registrar of BIT Mesra, researchers, scientists, and deans of the institute.

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The programme commenced with opening remarks by Dr. Anand Prasad Sinha, Associate Dean of Research, Innovation & Extension, followed by a welcome address delivered by Professor A.P. Krishna, who highlighted the growing importance of collaborative research in geospatial technologies and artificial intelligence-driven applications.

Representing the Office of Research, Innovation & Extension, Dr. Praveen Srivastava stressed the need for stronger institutional partnerships to accelerate interdisciplinary innovation and technological advancement. Dr. Rajesh Jain also addressed the gathering, elaborating on the broader institutional vision and long-term objectives behind the collaboration.

A key highlight of the event was the formal signing of the MoU by Professor Indranil Manna and Dr. S.P. Agarwal, marking the beginning of a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing research cooperation and academic accessibility, particularly for students from the North Eastern region of India.

Following the signing ceremony, Mr. Nilay Nishant, Scientist/Engineer-SE at NESAC, delivered a detailed presentation explaining the operational framework and objectives of the agreement. He outlined how the collaboration would leverage the complementary strengths of both institutions in GeoAI applications, Earth observation technologies, and geospatial analytics.

Under the agreement, NESAC will provide access to valuable resources such as geospatial databases, satellite imagery, meteorological datasets, and technical expertise in GIS and Earth observation applications to support joint research activities. The collaboration will also facilitate internships, research exchanges, specialised elective courses, joint supervision of research scholars, and academic mentoring opportunities.

BIT Mesra, on the other hand, will contribute through collaborative national and international research initiatives, outreach programmes, training workshops, and capacity-building activities in remote sensing, engineering, and geospatial domains. The agreement will extend to Master’s and PhD programmes, opening new pathways for advanced academic engagement and applied research.

The MoU also promotes the organisation of seminars, workshops, training sessions, and conferences focused on Earth observation image analysis, emerging geospatial technologies, and GeoAI-driven innovations. Additionally, NESAC scientists may be empanelled as guest faculty members at BIT Mesra, while NESAC researchers and scientists will have opportunities to pursue higher studies at the institute on a part-time basis, subject to institutional norms.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. S.P. Agarwal described the partnership as a continuation of the longstanding relationship between BIT Mesra and NESAC. He stated that the combined expertise of the two institutions could significantly contribute to technological advancement, research excellence, and socially impactful applications.

Vice Chancellor Professor Indranil Manna also highlighted the transformative potential of the collaboration, noting that the academic engagement between scientists, faculty members, and students from both organisations would further strengthen GeoAI and geospatial research in India. He added that the partnership is expected to generate impactful research outcomes, quality publications, and future-ready technological solutions aligned with national development priorities.

The programme concluded with a closing address by Dr. S.S. Solanki, Dean of PG Studies, followed by a formal vote of thanks delivered by Mr. Nilay Nishant.

The MoU will remain effective for an initial period of five years, with provisions for future extension. Through this collaboration, BIT Mesra and NESAC aim to build a stronger ecosystem for research, innovation, and academic excellence in geospatial sciences and AI-enabled technologies, further contributing to India’s growing capabilities in space and Earth observation research.