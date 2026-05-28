Karnataka Examination Authority

KCET Result 2026 Expected Shortly; KEA Says Scorecards After June 1, Rank List Details Here

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 May 2026
12:49 PM

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Summary
More than 3.3 lakh candidates who appeared for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2026 will be able to access and download their scorecards online once released.
According to the latest update issued by KEA, the UGCET 2026 scorecards are likely to be released after June 1, 2026

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is expected to announce the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2026 results soon on its official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. More than 3.3 lakh candidates who appeared for the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET) 2026 will be able to access and download their scorecards online once released.

According to the latest update issued by KEA, the UGCET 2026 scorecards are likely to be released after June 1, 2026. Candidates will be required to enter their application number and the first four characters of their name to log in and check their results.

The KCET 2026 examination was conducted in pen-and-paper mode from April 22 to April 24, 2026. The examination consisted of multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each, and there was no negative marking for incorrect answers.

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KEA has also instructed students who appeared for the UGCET 2026 examination to upload their qualifying examination marks on the official portal as part of the result preparation process.

KCET Scorecard 2026: Details

The KCET scorecard 2026 will contain important information including:

  • Candidate’s name
  • Registration number
  • Roll number
  • Subject-wise marks
  • Total marks obtained
  • Rank secured
  • Qualification status
  • Category details
  • Remarks

KCET Result 2026: Steps to Download

Candidates can follow these steps to check and download their KCET scorecard:

  1. Visit the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  2. Click on the “UGCET Result” or “KCET Result 2026” link on the homepage
  3. A login page will appear on the screen
  4. Enter the application number and the first four characters of the candidate’s name
  5. Click on the submit button
  6. The KCET 2026 scorecard will be displayed
  7. Download and save the result for future reference

Following the declaration of results, the Karnataka Examination Authority is also expected to release the KCET 2026 rank list for admission and counselling purposes.

Last updated on 28 May 2026
12:53 PM
Karnataka Examination Authority KCET 2026 Results out
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