Bethune College

Bethune College’s ECONCLAVE 2026 Blends Economics, Policy and Student Innovation

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 20 May 2026
14:16 PM

Bethune College

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Summary
Bethune College witnessed two days of vibrant intellectual engagement and collaborative learning as the Economics Society successfully organised its annual flagship event, ECONCLAVE 2026.
Centred on the theme “Geopolitics and Regional Trade,” the conclave brought together students, professors, researchers, and young scholars.

Bethune College witnessed two days of vibrant intellectual engagement and collaborative learning as the Economics Society successfully organised its annual flagship event, ECONCLAVE 2026. Centred on the theme “Geopolitics and Regional Trade,” the conclave brought together students, professors, researchers, and young scholars to examine the growing intersection of economics, politics, and global development in an increasingly interconnected world.

The event emerged as a dynamic platform where academic discussions moved beyond conventional classroom learning, encouraging participants to critically analyse contemporary economic realities and their impact on societies across the globe. Through lectures, debates, research presentations, and creative competitions, ECONCLAVE 2026 highlighted the relevance of economics in understanding modern geopolitical transformations and international trade dynamics.

r. Rajat Acharyya, Professor at JU, delivered an insightful lecture on the changing landscape of geopolitics and international trade.

r. Rajat Acharyya, Professor at JU, delivered an insightful lecture on the changing landscape of geopolitics and international trade. Bethune College

The conclave commenced with an inaugural session featuring Dr. Rajat Acharyya, Professor at Jadavpur University, who delivered an insightful lecture on the changing landscape of geopolitics and international trade. His address focused on the evolving global economic order shaped by geopolitical conflicts, strategic alliances, trade blocs, protectionist policies, and rapid technological advancements.

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Dr. Acharyya elaborated on how these developments are redefining trade relations between nations and influencing economic policies worldwide. His session encouraged students to think critically about the broader socio-political implications of economic decisions and the challenges facing global trade in the current international environment.

The first day of ECONCLAVE 2026 also featured Group Discussion and Paper Presentation competitions, where participants engaged in analytical conversations on pressing economic issues. Students presented research papers that connected theoretical economic frameworks with real-world developments, demonstrating both academic depth and awareness of contemporary global trends.

The second day of the conclave continued with equally engaging events, including a Case Study Competition designed to test participants’ analytical reasoning, policy-making abilities, and problem-solving skills. The competition challenged students to approach economic issues from practical and strategic perspectives, encouraging solution-oriented thinking.

One of the major highlights of the day was the Debate Competition centred on the theme of globalisation versus protectionism. Participants passionately argued both sides of the issue, reflecting the ongoing international discourse on free trade, economic nationalism, and regional economic priorities.

The events broadened participation and provided students with creative avenues to express economic ideas and perspectives beyond traditional academic formats.

The events broadened participation and provided students with creative avenues to express economic ideas and perspectives beyond traditional academic formats. Bethune College

Alongside the offline events, ECONCLAVE 2026 also hosted a series of online competitions, including Article Writing, Poster Making, and Photography contests. These events broadened participation and provided students with creative avenues to express economic ideas and perspectives beyond traditional academic formats.

The conclave concluded with a warm and reflective Valedictory Session attended by organisers, faculty members, participants, and guests. The closing ceremony celebrated the success of the event and acknowledged the enthusiasm, intellectual curiosity, and collaborative spirit displayed throughout the two-day programme.

Supported by sponsors and partners, including StudyIn, Actuators, Educrat IAS, Taste and Bite, Calcutta Cacophony, 91.9 Friends FM, and TT online Edugraph, ECONCLAVE 2026 successfully established itself as an inclusive and thought-provoking academic platform.

More than just a college event, ECONCLAVE 2026 evolved into a celebration of dialogue, critical thinking, research, and interdisciplinary learning. By creating meaningful discussions around geopolitics, regional trade, and economic policy, Bethune College once again reinforced the importance of academic forums that prepare students to engage thoughtfully with the rapidly changing global landscape.

Last updated on 20 May 2026
14:17 PM
Bethune College Conclave college events
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