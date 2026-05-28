CBSE 2026

CBSE Revaluation 2026: Board Shares Fresh OSM Update! Pradhan Addresses Concerns, Assures Action

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 28 May 2026
13:04 PM
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan File Image

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Summary
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he was taking responsibility for the situation and assured that corrective measures were being worked out.
The minister’s statement comes after several days of widespread complaints from Class 12 students regarding the board’s evaluation and re-evaluation process.

Amid mounting criticism over the Central Board of Secondary Education On-Screen Marking (OSM) system, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has addressed the controversy for the first time, assuring students and parents that strict action will be taken if any irregularities are found in the evaluation process.

Speaking after a meeting with CBSE officials in Delhi, the minister said he was taking responsibility for the situation and assured that corrective measures were being worked out.

The minister’s statement comes after several days of widespread complaints from Class 12 students regarding the board’s evaluation and re-evaluation process. Students across the country alleged issues such as blurred scanned copies of answer sheets, unchecked answers, incorrect marking, payment failures, and repeated crashes of the re-evaluation portal during the post-result process.

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When Will CBSE Answer Book Verification, Re-Evaluation Portal Go Live? Board Announces Details
When Will CBSE Answer Book Verification, Re-Evaluation Portal Go Live? Board Announces Details

The controversy intensified after some students claimed that the scanned answer sheets uploaded under their roll numbers did not match their handwriting, raising doubts over whether their original answer books had been evaluated.

Following the complaints, CBSE admitted in certain cases that mismatches had occurred in scanned answer scripts and informed students that the correct copies would be sent to their registered email addresses. The board also assured affected students that necessary revisions in their results would be carried out wherever applicable.

In another major development linked to the ongoing controversy, CBSE recently announced that the portal for applications related to verification and re-evaluation of answer books is expected to go live by May 29.

The issue further escalated after allegations surfaced on social media regarding a possible breach in the CBSE OSM portal infrastructure. Responding to these allegations, CBSE clarified that the domain cited in the viral posts was only an internal testing platform containing sample data and not the actual evaluation portal used for checking answer sheets. The board maintained that no security breach had been detected in the live evaluation system used for Class 12 board examinations.

Today, May 28, CBSE issued another statement defending the On-Screen Marking system and asserting that the digital evaluation platform is “secure and robust.” The board stated that the system had undergone security audits and included multiple quality-control checks and safeguards for the scanning and processing of answer books.

The board also rejected allegations regarding the award of the digital evaluation contract to Coempt Edutech, calling claims circulating on social media “misleading” and “factually incorrect.” CBSE said the contract was awarded after following due procedure under the General Financial Rules.

Meanwhile, to strengthen the technical infrastructure of the re-evaluation system, the Education Ministry has already announced that experts from Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur will assist CBSE in improving and stabilising the OSM portal.

The On-Screen Marking system was introduced by CBSE this year as part of its move towards digital evaluation of Class 12 board examination answer scripts. However, the large number of complaints and technical concerns raised by students and parents has placed the system under intense public scrutiny.

Last updated on 28 May 2026
13:07 PM
CBSE 2026 Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Board Exam 2026
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