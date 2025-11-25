The Heritage College

Elixir 4.0: Heritage College Gears Up for a Dynamic Inter-College Fest of Culture & Creativity

Posted on 25 Nov 2025
The Heritage College

The Heritage College’s Commerce Society is preparing to welcome campuses across Kolkata for Elixir 4.0, its flagship inter-college fest scheduled for December 2, 2025. Known for its vibrant blend of culture, creativity, and competition, the fourth edition of Elixir promises an energetic platform where students from diverse academic fields can come together to showcase their skills, ideas, and artistic brilliance.

More than just a cultural gathering, Elixir 4.0 aims to create an immersive learning environment where participants can experiment, collaborate, and grow. From business simulations and analytical challenges to expressive performing arts and visually striking fashion showcases, the fest brings together events that resonate with every kind of passion. Whether one is stepping on stage, supporting their peers, or simply soaking in the lively atmosphere, Elixir 4.0 is designed to be an inspiring and enriching experience for all.

This year’s lineup features a balanced mix of management and cultural events. The management segment includes Dragon’s Den-Shark Tank, Brandketing, and FinHR Conclave, offering students opportunities to pitch ideas, market concepts, and refine financial and HR skills. On the cultural front, participants can look forward to Drama in the Dark (audio drama), Rhythmic Reverence (classical dance), and Dark Aesthetics (fashion show), each promising creativity, expression, and artistic depth.

Elixir 4.0 is also a testament to The Heritage College’s mission of fostering leadership, cultural expression, and entrepreneurial thinking among students. With 25 distinguished institutions invited - including St. Xavier’s College, Loreto College, Sister Nivedita University, The Bhawanipur Education Society College, iLead, Amity University Kolkata, and Scottish Church College - the fest is set to be a melting pot of talent and spirited competition.

As anticipation builds across campuses, Elixir 4.0 stands ready to offer a memorable, transformative, and celebratory experience - one that reflects the vibrant ethos of The Heritage College and its commitment to holistic student development.

