SAATHI 2025: Brainware University’s National Seminar Explores Sustainable Agro-Food Futures

The Department of Agriculture at Brainware University hosted the National Seminar “Sustainable Agro–Food Advancement through Traditional Heritage and Indigenous Knowledge” (SAATHI 2025) on November 19, 2025, uniting scholars, researchers, academicians and delegates for a deep and meaningful dialogue on the future of India’s agro-food systems. The one-day seminar served as an academic platform to explore traditional agricultural wisdom, emerging technologies, and policy-driven strategies essential for addressing modern-day agricultural challenges.

The seminar featured a distinguished panel of experts who delivered impactful lectures, each shedding light on a crucial dimension of sustainable agriculture. Dr. Gauranga Kar, Director, ICAR–CRIJAF, highlighted the growing importance of reducing the water footprint in agro-ecosystems and shared innovative approaches to achieve water efficiency. Dr. Pradip Dey, Director, ICAR–ATARI Kolkata, traced India’s remarkable journey towards food self-sufficiency, reflecting on key historical milestones that shaped the nation’s agricultural resilience. Adding to the discourse, Professor (Dr.) Pranab Hazra, former Dean (PG Studies), BCKV, emphasised the relevance of traditional agricultural practices and their evolution alongside modern scientific advancements. Professor (Dr.) Nirmal Mandal, Head, Department of Agricultural Biotechnology, BCKV, demonstrated how molecular biology tools can enhance traditional crops to ensure nutritious and sustainable food for India's growing population.

The discussions collectively covered vital themes such as soil health, climate-resilient farming techniques, indigenous knowledge systems, and biotechnological innovations—underscoring the urgent need for integrated and region-specific agricultural strategies.

A key highlight of SAATHI 2025 was the release of the Abstract Book and a new English edition of “Krishi Siksha”, Brainware University’s quarterly agricultural publication aimed at expanding access to scientific literature for students, practitioners, and rural communities. The technical session that followed featured presentations by emerging researchers and students, showcasing fresh perspectives and innovative research linked to sustainability and agricultural development.

The seminar concluded with the felicitation of the best presenters from the technical session, followed by heartfelt acknowledgements to the faculty members, organizers, and participants whose efforts ensured the event’s scholarly depth and success. SAATHI 2025 reaffirmed Brainware University’s commitment to advancing sustainable agricultural learning and fostering research that shapes a secure agro-food future for the nation.