AP TET 2025 Mock Test Link to Go Live Today, Says School Education Department; Read Details

The Department of School Education, Andhra Pradesh, will activate the AP TET 2025 mock test link today, November 25, 2025. Candidates preparing for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test can access the mock test directly through the official AP TET website, tet2dsc.apcfss.in.

The AP TET 2025 main examination is scheduled to begin on December 10, 2025, and will be conducted in two sessions daily:

Session 1: 9:30 am to 12:00 noon

Session 2: 2:30 pm to 5:00 pm

The test will comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), each carrying one mark, with no negative marking. The computer-based exam will be held across all district headquarters, municipalities, revenue divisions, and mandals. Candidates will also have the option to select their preferred district through a window provided on the AP TET portal.

AP TET 2025 Mock Test Link: Steps to Register

Visit the official website: tet2dsc.apcfss.in Click on the AP TET 2025 Mock Test link on the homepage Enter the required login details Submit to begin the mock test Complete the test and click on submit Download and print the confirmation page for future reference

The mock test aims to help candidates familiarize themselves with the online exam interface and build confidence ahead of the December examination.