Veer Gatha Project

Nation’s Youth Salute Bravery: Veer Gatha 5.0 Sees Over 1.92 Crore Student Participation!

PTI
Posted on 25 Nov 2025
16:01 PM

Summary
More than 1.92 crore school students from all 36 states and Union territories have participated enthusiastically in Project Veer Gatha 5.0.
Instituted in 2021, Project Veer Gatha aims to disseminate inspiring life stories of gallantry awardees and instil the spirit of patriotism among students.

More than 1.92 crore school students from all 36 states and Union territories have participated enthusiastically in Project Veer Gatha 5.0, Ministry of Education officials said on Monday.

Instituted in 2021, Project Veer Gatha aims to disseminate inspiring life stories of gallantry awardees and instil the spirit of patriotism among students.

The initiative provides a creative platform for students to showcase the heroic deeds of gallantry award winners, aligning with the vision of NEP 2020, which emphasises experiential and project-based learning over rote memorisation.

"More than 1.92 crore school students from all 36 states and UTs have participated enthusiastically in Project Veer Gatha 5.0. Students submitted poems, paintings, essays, videos and more, honouring the bravery and sacrifice of the officers and personnel of the Armed Forces.

"They were also encouraged to explore the indomitable spirit and military strategies of India’s great warriors, such as King Kharavela of Kalinga, Prithviraj Chauhan, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the Warriors of 1857 – the First War of Independence, and leaders of Tribal Uprisings, among others," a senior MoE official said.

Four editions of the project have been successfully conducted in 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024, respectively.

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, Test Pilot with the Indian Air Force (IAF), delivered a motivational address and shared a special video message for students.

"His message encouraged young participants to pursue excellence, serve the nation with dedication, and uphold the values of bravery and resilience embodied by the Veer Gatha initiative," the official said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Last updated on 25 Nov 2025
16:02 PM
Veer Gatha Project Veer Gatha NEP 2020 ministry of education
