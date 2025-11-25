IB MTS Recruitment 2025 Registration Begins: Apply for 362 Posts at mha.gov.in

Summary The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has opened the registration window for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Recruitment 2025. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online at the official website, mha.gov.in.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has opened the registration window for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Recruitment 2025, announcing 362 vacancies across various departments. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online at the official website, mha.gov.in, with the last date for submissions being December 14, 2025 (11:59 pm).

As per the notification, selected candidates will receive a salary under Pay Level 1 (₹18,000–₹56,900) along with Central Government allowances, Special Security Allowance, and additional cash compensation for duties performed on holidays. Applicants must be 18–25 years old, with age relaxations applicable for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, and other categories. They must also have passed Class 10 or equivalent and hold a valid domicile certificate for the post they are applying for.

How to Apply for IB MTS Recruitment 2025

Candidates must visit the official application link, register themselves, and then log in using the generated credentials. After entering the required details and submitting the form, they will be considered successfully registered for the recruitment process.

The IB MTS 2025 exam will be conducted online in MCQ format, consisting of 100 questions from General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Numerical/Logical Ability, and English Language. Each question carries 1 mark, with 0.25 negative marking for wrong answers. The recruitment process includes Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams, followed by document verification and a medical examination. Tier 2 is qualifying-only and will not impact the final merit list.

Candidates should note that postings may be allotted anywhere in India across the Intelligence Bureau departments.

Read the official notice here.