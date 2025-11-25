Intelligence Bureau (IB)

IB MTS Recruitment 2025 Registration Begins: Apply for 362 Posts at mha.gov.in

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 25 Nov 2025
15:24 PM

File Image

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has opened the registration window for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Recruitment 2025.
Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online at the official website, mha.gov.in.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has opened the registration window for the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) Recruitment 2025, announcing 362 vacancies across various departments. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria can apply online at the official website, mha.gov.in, with the last date for submissions being December 14, 2025 (11:59 pm).

As per the notification, selected candidates will receive a salary under Pay Level 1 (₹18,000–₹56,900) along with Central Government allowances, Special Security Allowance, and additional cash compensation for duties performed on holidays. Applicants must be 18–25 years old, with age relaxations applicable for SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, and other categories. They must also have passed Class 10 or equivalent and hold a valid domicile certificate for the post they are applying for.

How to Apply for IB MTS Recruitment 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Candidates must visit the official application link, register themselves, and then log in using the generated credentials. After entering the required details and submitting the form, they will be considered successfully registered for the recruitment process.

The IB MTS 2025 exam will be conducted online in MCQ format, consisting of 100 questions from General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, Numerical/Logical Ability, and English Language. Each question carries 1 mark, with 0.25 negative marking for wrong answers. The recruitment process includes Tier 1 and Tier 2 exams, followed by document verification and a medical examination. Tier 2 is qualifying-only and will not impact the final merit list.

Candidates should note that postings may be allotted anywhere in India across the Intelligence Bureau departments.

Read the official notice here.

Last updated on 25 Nov 2025
15:24 PM
Intelligence Bureau (IB) Ministry of Home Affairs Registration
Similar stories
NEET counselling

BCECEB Declares Bihar NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Allotment Results for MBBS, BDS Seat. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Revised Again! Check Updated AIQ and State Dates He. . .

AP TET

AP TET 2025 Mock Test Link to Go Live Today, Says School Education Department; Read D. . .

NEET counselling

Maharashtra CET Cell Releases Revised NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule; 5,788 Candid. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
NEET counselling

BCECEB Declares Bihar NEET UG 2025 Stray Vacancy Allotment Results for MBBS, BDS Seat. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Revised Again! Check Updated AIQ and State Dates He. . .

AP TET

AP TET 2025 Mock Test Link to Go Live Today, Says School Education Department; Read D. . .

NEET counselling

Maharashtra CET Cell Releases Revised NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule; 5,788 Candid. . .

Odisha government

Odisha Govt Nod to CGL, CHSL Rule Changes as Winter Session Set to Begin; Clears Supp. . .

UPSC

UPSC Releases EPFO Admit Card 2025 for EO/AO and APFC Recruitment Exam- Check Officia. . .

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality