Mystery and Magic Unfold as XTS Stages 'The Canterbury Inn' at St Xavier’s College

Summary The Xaverian Theatrical Society (XTS) of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, transported audiences into a world of mystery, music, and masterful storytelling with its 2025 Home Production, “The Canterbury Inn With its atmospheric staging, layered narrative, and unforgettable characters, the XTS Home Production 2025 reaffirmed the Society’s enduring passion for theatre.

The Xaverian Theatrical Society (XTS) of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous), Kolkata, transported audiences into a world of mystery, music, and masterful storytelling with its 2025 Home Production, “The Canterbury Inn,” staged on November 10, 2025. This original play marked yet another milestone for XTS, standing as a heartfelt tribute to the society’s rich legacy of dramaturgy and its unwavering dedication to the performing arts.

SXC Kolkata

The evening opened with a solemn ceremonial lamp lighting, followed by an inspiring inaugural address from Rev. Fr. Dominique Savio, S.J., Principal of St. Xavier’s College. His words set the tone for a theatrical experience that promised depth, creativity, and emotional resonance. As the curtains rose, the stage unveiled the enigmatic charm of “The Canterbury Inn,” a place steeped in secrets hidden within its frosty walls.

SXC Kolkata

SXC Kolkata

Set against the hauntingly beautiful backdrop of the Scottish Highlands, the play introduced Sebastian Stark, the innkeeper whose warm welcome masked an undercurrent of mystery. Through evocative dialogues, soulful musical interludes, and captivating choreography, the narrative unfolded like a dark fairytale. Mirroring the storytelling essence of “The Canterbury Tales,” the guests—George, Vittoria, and Burnet—shared personal stories, only to discover that their tragedies were intricately connected in a sinister grand design.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the center of this chilling web stood Gosnet Gobrinel Gossamer, a menacing villain whose presence loomed like a brewing storm. Every time Gossamer struck, the audience gasped, watching meticulously crafted scenes descend into chaos. Yet, as the play built toward its gripping climax, the audience’s tension transformed into thunderous applause, celebrating justice, resolution, and the triumph of storytelling.

SXC Kolkata

“The Canterbury Inn” stood not only as a theatrical performance but as a testament to the tireless dedication, creativity, and collaboration of every student involved. With its atmospheric staging, layered narrative, and unforgettable characters, the XTS Home Production 2025 reaffirmed the Society’s enduring passion for theatre—crafted with love, nurtured with care, and delivered with absolute brilliance.