Exe.bit 2025 Showcases a ‘Techade’ of Innovation at LSA’s Three-Day Mega Tech Fest

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy and Lakshmipat Singhania Academy International jointly celebrated the 14th edition of Exe.bit, a vibrant three-day interschool technology festival themed “Towards the Techade.” This year’s edition embraced a futuristic lens, highlighting how emerging technologies will redefine the coming decade while nurturing innovation, creativity, and problem-solving among young learners.

The festival opened on an inspiring note with an impactful teaser, followed by soulful student performances of Rihanna’s “Diamonds” and “Ek Jindari.” A powerful dance set to “Khol De Parr” captured themes of compassion and community, energising the auditorium. Chief Guest Mr. Madan Mohan Chakraborty, CEO & Managing Director (India), Iskraemeco, addressed the gathering with insights on originality versus imitation in creative fields and the rising global influence of AI and automation. He formally declared Exe.bit 2025 open, setting the stage for an eventful celebration of technology.

Day 1 focused on Click, a campus-wide photography challenge where students and teachers captured themed, creative shots.

Day 2 delivered a dynamic lineup: Artify (eco-friendly robot making), Paint IT All (AI-assisted space garden art), Scratch Your Head (Scratch-based smart city building), Excel Pixel (binary pixel art), Codescookjr. (HTML–CSS website design), TechTales (Canva storytelling), Artivate (digital trees using spices), and the AI-driven FAQ quiz and AI Expo. The day concluded with Codex 2085, an electrifying treasure hunt.

Day 3 continued the momentum with CodesCook Intermediate (Python game design), FilmIT, QR Design, Exe.Future, and the gripping Prompt-o-matic challenge on prompt engineering. Gaming fans battled it out in the FC25 Exe.Games tournament, while Quiz Crusade kept the energy high. Events like Illustrate.AI, Sugarware 2.0, ICare, CodesCOOKSr., and advanced Tinkering sessions on Blender-based robotics added depth and diversity. The final event, Vlogumentary, saw teams film and edit a visual recap capturing the essence of all three days.

At the grand award ceremony, the four Presidents of Exe.bit applauded participants and organisers for their dedication and creativity.

Director Meena Kak praised the tech fest for fostering “confident, capable, and technologically aware learners,” while Principal Jaya Misra highlighted how the fest enriched learning through innovation and collaboration. IT Coordinator Niladri Motilal commended students’ curiosity and ownership, celebrating their readiness to tackle real-world challenges.

Student leaders echoed this pride. Yuthika Sikaria, President of exe.BIT 2025, reflected on the invaluable lessons in teamwork and leadership gained through planning the fest, while Riya Agarwal of Class 10 shared that events like CyRaksha made learning about cyber safety exciting and memorable.

With its engaging lineup and futuristic spirit, Exe.bit 2025 stood as a powerful platform for young innovators, marking another milestone in LSA’s commitment to technical excellence and transformative learning.