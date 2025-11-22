Lakshmipat Singhania Academy

Exe.bit 2025 Showcases a ‘Techade’ of Innovation at LSA’s Three-Day Mega Tech Fest

Our Web Correspondent
Our Web Correspondent
Posted on 22 Nov 2025
15:20 PM

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy

ADVERTISEMENT
Summary
Lakshmipat Singhania Academy and Lakshmipat Singhania Academy International jointly celebrated the 14th edition of Exe.bit.
This year’s edition embraced a futuristic lens, highlighting how emerging technologies will redefine the coming decade while nurturing innovation, creativity, and problem-solving among young learners.

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy and Lakshmipat Singhania Academy International jointly celebrated the 14th edition of Exe.bit, a vibrant three-day interschool technology festival themed “Towards the Techade.” This year’s edition embraced a futuristic lens, highlighting how emerging technologies will redefine the coming decade while nurturing innovation, creativity, and problem-solving among young learners.

The festival opened on an inspiring note with an impactful teaser, followed by soulful student performances of Rihanna’s “Diamonds” and “Ek Jindari.” A powerful dance set to “Khol De Parr” captured themes of compassion and community, energising the auditorium. Chief Guest Mr. Madan Mohan Chakraborty, CEO & Managing Director (India), Iskraemeco, addressed the gathering with insights on originality versus imitation in creative fields and the rising global influence of AI and automation. He formally declared Exe.bit 2025 open, setting the stage for an eventful celebration of technology.

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy

Day 1 focused on Click, a campus-wide photography challenge where students and teachers captured themed, creative shots.

ADVERTISEMENT

Day 2 delivered a dynamic lineup: Artify (eco-friendly robot making), Paint IT All (AI-assisted space garden art), Scratch Your Head (Scratch-based smart city building), Excel Pixel (binary pixel art), Codescookjr. (HTML–CSS website design), TechTales (Canva storytelling), Artivate (digital trees using spices), and the AI-driven FAQ quiz and AI Expo. The day concluded with Codex 2085, an electrifying treasure hunt.

Day 3 continued the momentum with CodesCook Intermediate (Python game design), FilmIT, QR Design, Exe.Future, and the gripping Prompt-o-matic challenge on prompt engineering. Gaming fans battled it out in the FC25 Exe.Games tournament, while Quiz Crusade kept the energy high. Events like Illustrate.AI, Sugarware 2.0, ICare, CodesCOOKSr., and advanced Tinkering sessions on Blender-based robotics added depth and diversity. The final event, Vlogumentary, saw teams film and edit a visual recap capturing the essence of all three days.

Lakshmipat Singhania Academy

At the grand award ceremony, the four Presidents of Exe.bit applauded participants and organisers for their dedication and creativity.

Director Meena Kak praised the tech fest for fostering “confident, capable, and technologically aware learners,” while Principal Jaya Misra highlighted how the fest enriched learning through innovation and collaboration. IT Coordinator Niladri Motilal commended students’ curiosity and ownership, celebrating their readiness to tackle real-world challenges.

Student leaders echoed this pride. Yuthika Sikaria, President of exe.BIT 2025, reflected on the invaluable lessons in teamwork and leadership gained through planning the fest, while Riya Agarwal of Class 10 shared that events like CyRaksha made learning about cyber safety exciting and memorable.

With its engaging lineup and futuristic spirit, Exe.bit 2025 stood as a powerful platform for young innovators, marking another milestone in LSA’s commitment to technical excellence and transformative learning.

Last updated on 22 Nov 2025
15:21 PM
Lakshmipat Singhania Academy Interschool Fest tech fest
Similar stories
BESC

BESC’s Graduation Ceremony Celebrates the Class of 2025 with Pride and Grandeur

St Xavier's College

Mystery and Magic Unfold as XTS Stages 'The Canterbury Inn' at St Xavier’s College

NIPS

Top Celebrity Chefs Unite at NIPS for Kolkata’s First Campus Cake-Mixing Ceremony!

Children's Day

Children’s Day 2025: Schools Celebrate Childhood with Carnivals, Picnics & Performa. . .

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read Next
WBSSC

WBSSC Recruitment Row: Cal HC Defers SLST Experience Marks Decision Until SC Clarifie. . .

NEET PG 2025

NEET PG 2025 Round 1 Final Seat Allotment Out: Allotted Candidates Number Remain Unch. . .

BESC

BESC’s Graduation Ceremony Celebrates the Class of 2025 with Pride and Grandeur

NIOS

NIOS March-April 2026 Exam: Class 10, 12 Registration Opens; Deadlines & Fees Announc. . .

Children's Day

Children’s Day 2025: Schools Celebrate With Festivities, Fun Zones and Warm Tribute. . .

MHT CET 2026

MHT CET 2026 Exam Dates Announced for UG and PG Admissions; Check Full Schedule

Brightminds
BrightMinds 2025

An exeptional innovator, educator! Meet Sonam Wangchuk - The real life 'Rancho' from 3 Idi
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Wish to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here's five career options to choose from
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Want to become a successful Entrepreneur? Here are the top skills required
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 1
Representative Image
BrightMinds 2025

Meet business leaders who climbed the corporate ladder; Made it big for themselves- Part 2
BrightMinds 2025

Exploring the Power of Idea: Unique Game-Changing Apps that have Revolutionised the Future
BrightMinds 2025

List of 4 Must-Take Courses to Turn Your Entrepreneurial Dreams Into Reality