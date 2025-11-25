NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule Revised Again! Check Updated AIQ and State Dates Here

Summary The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published a revised round-wise schedule for NEET PG 2025 counselling. Candidates can check the updated AIQ and state timetable on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has published a revised round-wise schedule for NEET PG 2025 counselling. As per the updated timeline, institutions will verify the data of candidates allotted seats in Round 1 from December 2 to 3. Candidates can check the updated AIQ and state timetable on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

The MCC has also confirmed that NEET PG 2025 Round 2 registration will begin on December 5, with the seat allotment result declaration scheduled on December 12. The third round will commence on December 26.

This year, over 2 lakh candidates appeared for the exam and 1,28,116 qualified. The MCC oversees counselling for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) PG medical and dental seats across government, private, and deemed universities.

The counselling process faced prolonged uncertainty due to legal scrutiny and pending seat approvals from the National Medical Commission (NMC). Registration began on October 17, but the complete schedule was withheld as the seat matrix remained unsettled, causing cascading delays in state counselling rounds that must commence only after the MCC rounds conclude.

After multiple extensions, the final college and course-wise seat matrix for deemed and DNB PG seats was uploaded on November 19, more than a month after registrations opened.

In NEET PG 2025 Round 1, the MCC will publish the seat allotment result on November 22. Notably, 239 new PG seats from deemed universities have been added after approval from the NMC. Meanwhile, 235 DNB seats—including 186 from government colleges and 49 from private institutions—have been withdrawn, prompting a revised roster for DNB-offering government institutes.

Find the full AIQ and State schedule link here.